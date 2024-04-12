Why is the UFC changing their gloves?

UFC gloves have long been controversial amongst MMA fighters and fans alike. Now, ahead of UFC 300, Dana White is introducing new ones.

The day before UFC 300 gets underway, CEO Dana White has shared news of a monumental change coming to the octagon. The UFC is getting new gloves.

For years, fighters and fans have questioned the UFC’s hesitancy to upgrade the gloves with newer, safer, and higher quality materials.

The UFC introduced a template for new gloves last year and used it during Dana White’s Contender Series as a way to test it out. Now, after positive feedback, the gloves have been approved for official use on all cards — and they’re on the way soon.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Why is the UFC switching gloves?

The soon-to-be-defunct UFC gloves feature several design flaws. The finger holes are too big, the inconsistent stitching causes lacerations, and the wrists are not tight enough.

Those massive openings for each fighter’s fingers almost force them to keep their hands outstretched throughout the fight. These have become the topic of discussion lately.

Article continues after ad

Chris Weidman notched a victory over Bruno Silva on the March 30 card. During the fight, cameras caught Weidman poking Silva’s eyes three times, while Silva got one in on “The All-American” as well.

Weidman ultimately won the fight after the final eye poke that sent Silva writhing to the mat was deemed accidental. The referee stopped the match with a few minutes remaining in the final round and went to the scorecards.

Article continues after ad

That decision met considerable pushback — from current and former UFC fighters to MMA fans worldwide. It provided another example of the necessity to update the gloves.

How are the gloves changing?

The UFC created its new glove design with input from fighters, coaches, and other product engineers. It promises better fit and functionality while cutting down on eye pokes and lacerations caused by protruding seams on the gloves.

UFC sent out a press release describing every change made for their new gloves. They installed a state-of-the-art wristband locking system, while the inclusion of lighter materials is another crucial improvement.

Article continues after ad

In a much sleeker design, fighters’ fingers will have less room to breathe, which in turn almost forces them to keep a closed fist, preventing further eye pokes in the future.

Article continues after ad

In a neat twist, standard UFC bouts — i.e., any three-round contest — will be fought using “gun metal” colored gloves, which closely resemble the black ones that MMA fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

But the five-round bouts, including every title fight and main event headliner, will see brand new all-gold gloves debut. It adds a visual flare to the already intriguing matchups.

When will the new gloves debut?

The new gloves go into effect at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. The UFC will say goodbye to the current version of gloves, nearly 27 years from the day they debuted.