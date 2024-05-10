FedEx driver fired after Dana White calls them out for throwing packages

UFC President Dana White went viral after posting a video showing a New York City FedEx driver nonchalantly throwing customers’ packages into the back of their delivery truck and now they’ve been sacked.

During the minute-long clip, White is sitting in the backseat of his vehicle in New York City traffic. After rolling his window down, he noticed the FedEx employee recklessly tossing boxes into his truck.

At that time, White’s passenger pulled out a phone to record it, and the UFC’s leader was overcome with laughter as he cracked a joke while traffic remained at a standstill.

Article continues after ad

“FedEx: We’ll get your sh*t there, but we’ll f*** it up,” White quipped with a cheeky smile on his face. “My boy don’t give a f***.”

His passenger also laughed uncontrollably for the rest of the video. Eventually, traffic moved, and a red-faced White gave one final laugh before rolling up the window.

Article continues after ad

The clip quickly caught steam on social media, with hundreds of thousands of views across several platforms. As such, FedEx was made aware of this incident with its employee.

FedEx allegedly fired that delivery driver following the incident, according to a press release sent to TMZ Sports. The company told TMZ:

Article continues after ad

“The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day.

“We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior.”

Immediately after the video hit social media, some X users called out White for posting it, blaming the 54-year-old for putting the worker on blast to his massive online following.

Although White, his passenger, and many others online found the video comical, FedEx clearly had a different feeling toward the viral moment.