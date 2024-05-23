Logan Paul blasts Ryan Garcia after B-sample confirms failed PED test

Boxing star Ryan Garcia posted one of the most surprising upsets in recent memory when he beat then-undefeated fighter Devin Haney on April 20 only for the victory to be tainted by a failed drug test. Now, he’s getting called out by Logan Paul.

The widespread shock and awe in the boxing community would be short-lived, as Garcia got popped for two failed drug tests. The first came a day before the Haney fight, with another positive test occurring the day of the match as well.

One was for 19-Norandrosterone, which further testing would clear him from. However, the test for Ostarine was confirmed as a positive result after both the A and B-samples showed the drug in Garcia’s body.

Per the boxing commission, there is a zero-tolerance policy with Ostarine. Even the smallest amount would get flagged as a failed test.

Logan Paul, the reigning WWE United States champion, mocked Garcia after hearing news of the confirmed B-sample.

Paul roasting Garcia comes off the back of a lengthy history of public spats between the two, including Ryan taking several jabs at Logan’s Prime hydration company.

Those remarks about Prime led to Paul throwing haymakers of his own at Garcia over the past few weeks. The most notable instance was when he trolled ‘King Ry’ for getting knocked out by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last April.

Garcia explained on the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul why he and ‘The Maverick’ don’t get along. And for once, the Victorville native kept it short and sweet.

“I’m not cool with him,” Garcia said. “I just don’t like his vibe.”

Now, Garcia’s fate is up to the boxing commission. The 25-year-old is facing a lengthy ban after his B-sample matched the positive A-test.

However, when you look at Garcia’s social media feed, you’d never know his boxing career was in jeopardy. He posted a video of him getting a pedicure, looking completely unbothered.

Garcia ended up deleting his string of posts that came in the aftermath. But the video still lives online after many boxing accounts clipped it.

Following the recent findings, this odd saga is drawing to a close. Boxing insider Dan Rafael believes a decision on Garcia’s future will come at “some point this summer.”