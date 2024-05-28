Ryan Garcia apologizes to Logan Paul amid Prime Hydration lawsuit

Ryan Garcia has apologized to Logan Paul after the YouTuber sued the boxer for “spreading lies” about Prime Hydration.

Logan Paul and Ryan Garcia’s feud has been ongoing for some time now. However, their beef escalated to the extreme after the rising boxer beat then-undefeated fighter Devin Haney on April 20.

Garcia disparaged Paul’s hydration beverage company Prime, telling fans not to consume the drink because of its supposed “health risks.”

‘The Maverick’ fired back mocking Garcia after it was revealed that he had tested positive twice for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine.

On May 23, Paul then slammed the 25-1 boxer with a lawsuit for “spreading lies” about Prime Hydration, leading Garcia to backtrack and apologize to the WWE United States champion.

The boxer explained in a podcast with model Ana Paula that he “feels bad” about the ongoing beef — noting he was once on good terms with the Paul family.

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Garcia said. “I just feel bad for the fight that we’re going through, because I’ve known the family for years bro.”

The boxer continued: “This sh*t breaks my heart. I don’t want to fight with you no more; I don’t got a problem with Prime. I had a problem with you.”

Garcia then proceeded to crack open a bottle of Prime and take a swig, calling the beverage “the bomb.” He added: “I love you bro. I’m done with this fighting sh*t.”

While his majority decision win over Haney has yet to be overruled, the 25-year-old boxer currently faces a lengthy ban for the failed drug test, with his career now in the hands of the New York Boxing Commission.