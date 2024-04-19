Tom Aspinall’s next fight: Confirmed headliner for UFC Manchester

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally has a location for his next UFC fight, although the date and opponent remain a mystery.

Tom Aspinall is 7-1 since joining the UFC in July 2022. He won the interim heavyweight strap in his last fight vs Sergei Pavlovich, cementing his status as a bonafide star in the sport.

All seven of his UFC victories have come via stoppage, including five knockouts and two submissions, highlighting Aspinall’s exciting brand of fighting.

The 31-year-old has been patiently waiting for a chance to unify his interim belt with Jon Jones’ official heavyweight title. However, Jones has yet to recover from a March 2023 pectoral injury.

Now, Aspinall says the UFC has informed him where he will be fighting next, and UK fans are beaming with excitement over this latest development.

When is Tom Aspinall’s next fight?

Aspinall revealed on his TikTok account that he would be the headliner for a UFC pay-per-view card this summer in Manchester, England.

While this isn’t the total confirmation that fans hoped for, it aligns with Dana White’s recent comments about the UFC returning to Manchester.

White named Aspinall as a potential headliner of the event ahead of UFC 300 and promised a stacked fight card for the passionate British fans.

Delivering on the promise of Aspinall fighting in front of his home country is only step one. Next, White must decide on the perfect challenger for the interim heavyweight title.

Who is Tom Aspinall fighting next?

The announcement from Aspinall did not include the name of his opponent, as White and Co. are still finalizing their plans for the interim heavyweight championship bout.

With Jones still off the table, as he recovers from a pectoral injury that required surgery – along with an alleged run-in with a UFC drug test administrator – there is a bevy of other options that make sense for Aspinall.

Ciryl Gane

A Cyril Gane fight makes sense for the UFC, as Aspinall and Gane have called each other out numerous times since the two joined the promotion.

Gane wasn’t keen on a scrum before the Salford native won the interim championship, but the Frenchman is now campaigning for a title shot.

Aspinall repaid the favor by shooting down this idea initially, but the fact Gane is also from Europe could tip the scales in his favor as White zeroes in on an opponent.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes represents the only blemish on Aspinall’s UFC record to this point. In the first round of their July 23, 2022 bout, the champion delivered a hard kick that ultimately tore his own MCL and meniscus, resulting in a knockout victory for Blaydes.

The American has been positioning for a rematch since Aspinall won the interim strap. Blaydes has four victories in his past five fights and would give the champion a chance to avenge his previous loss following such a devastating knee injury.

Alex Pereira

And then, there’s Alex Pereira. The two-division champ has a chance to accomplish arguably the greatest feat in MMA history by becoming a three-division champion against Aspinall.

‘Poatan‘ has spoken of his ambitions to compete in the heavyweight division at some point, and after an easy title defense at UFC 300, he could very well be in line to fight again by Manchester.

It is an unlikely path for the UFC, as White has largely been noncommittal to the Pereira jump in weight, but it makes sense if Gane or Blaydes fall through.

Will Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones?

The official heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, suffered a torn pectoral muscle during his March 2023 title match against Ciryl Gane. Jones hasn’t competed in the octagon since and his return date is still in question.

That injury opened the door for Aspinall to compete for the interim heavyweight strap while Jones recovered. He seized a dominant knockout victory against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

White maintains that Jones’ next fight will come against Stipe Miocic but ensures fans that whoever wins out of those two will be fighting Aspinall next — assuming he retains his interim title in Manchester.

Tom Aspinall’s career UFC record

Aspinall is 14-3 in his MMA career, including a 7-1 record with five knockouts in his still-young UFC tenure.

His most recent victory over Pavolvich secured UFC gold for the first time in his career, albeit on an interim basis.

Aspinall will defend that strap in front of his home country this summer, with an opponent yet to be named. Then, if he takes care of business, a date with Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic awaits.