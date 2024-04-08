Jon Jones’ next fight: Dana White confirms title bout vs. Stipe Miocic

Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, but interim champion Tom Aspinall awaits the winner.

Jon Jones returned to the octagon in March 2023, ending a three-year hiatus by defeating Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jones was supposed to fight Stipe Miocic in the fall of 2023, but a pectoral injury that required surgery would sideline the champ for several months.

Now, fans are left wondering what’s next for Jones. And UFC CEO Dana White has an answer to that question.

Who is Jon Jones fighting next?

Dana White confirmed that the previously planned Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic championship bout is still happening. And it will be Jones’ next UFC fight.

Although the UFC has not announced an official date or venue for Jones’ return from injury, White hopes it will happen later in 2024.

When will Jones fight Tom Aspinall?

White revealed that Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, will get a shot to unify the belt against the winner of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

In Jones’ absence, Aspinall won the interim strap against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last November. He has been angling for a unification fight vs. the “official” heavyweight champion ever since.

However, according to White, barring an unforeseen injury, Aspinall must wait for that opportunity until after the Jones vs. Miocic battle.

Jon Jones’ UFC fighting record

Jon Jones’ UFC record stands at a sparkling 21 wins, one loss, and one no-contest across 23 fights with the promotion.

Jones entered the UFC with a perfect 6-0 record as a rising star in the mixed martial arts world. His overall MMA record is 27-1 (1 NC).

His lone loss came in a controversial disqualification vs. Matt Hamill. White has spoken out against the ref’s decision, saying Jones “shouldn’t have a loss.”

The no-contest against Daniel Cormier came as a result of the anti-doping agency ruling that said Jones ingested a banned substance, which ended up being a “contaminated sex pill.”

