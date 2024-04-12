SportsMMA

Conor McGregor hails “life changing” UFC 300 decision from Dana White

Matt Hobkinson
Dana White and Conor McGregorAssociated Press

Conor McGregor has labeled Dana White’s decision to increase the fight night bonuses at UFC 300 from $50,000 to $300,000 as “life changing”.

White, the UFC president, announced that bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night at UFC 300 will be increased from $50,000 to $300,000.

McGregor, taking to social media, hailed White for the increased prize money on offer. “Huge shout out Dana White and the UFC [for] upping the bonuses to $300k!” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at UFC, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents.”

McGregor later added, “I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at UFC 300! Can’t wait!”

The Fight of the Night award is given to the two fighters that feature in the bout deemed to be the best at an event. Two Performance of the Night awards are also typically handed out to the fighters with the best highlight-reel stoppage victories.

UFC 100, in 2009, saw $100,000 bonuses handed out, while UFC 262, in 2021, was the last time that bonuses worth more than $50,000 ($75,000) were awarded.

The announcement from White will certainly give the fighters added motivation, with fans already looking forward to an action-packed night of fighting regardless of the increased bonuses.

Alex Pereira’s bout with Jamahal Hill is the main event of the evening, as Poatan looks to live up to his nickname in the final fight of the stacked card.

Related Topics

Conor McGregorDana WhiteUfc

About The Author

Matt Hobkinson

Matt Hobkinson is the Senior UK Sports Writer at Dexerto. Matt is a dedicated football and Formula 1 fan and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the sports. He has previously worked at PA Media, Manchester Evening News, Chronicle Live, Leeds Live and others covering the region's football clubs and sports stars. You can email him here: matt.hobkinson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Max Holloway (inset) and Conor McGregor
MMA
Conor McGregor brutally roasts Max Holloway’s UFC 300 shorts
Matt Hobkinson
Alex Pereira Poatan
MMA
Alex Pereira: Why is UFC champion called “Poatan” and what does it mean?
Matt Hobkinson
Is Hasbulla related to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?
MMA
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov related to Hasbulla?
Hunter Haas
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev
MMA
Islam Makhachev next fight: UFC champion’s coach targets Dustin Poirier
Sean McCormick

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.