Conor McGregor hails “life changing” UFC 300 decision from Dana White

Conor McGregor has labeled Dana White’s decision to increase the fight night bonuses at UFC 300 from $50,000 to $300,000 as “life changing”.

White, the UFC president, announced that bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night at UFC 300 will be increased from $50,000 to $300,000.

McGregor, taking to social media, hailed White for the increased prize money on offer. “Huge shout out Dana White and the UFC [for] upping the bonuses to $300k!” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at UFC, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents.”

Article continues after ad

McGregor later added, “I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at UFC 300! Can’t wait!”

The Fight of the Night award is given to the two fighters that feature in the bout deemed to be the best at an event. Two Performance of the Night awards are also typically handed out to the fighters with the best highlight-reel stoppage victories.

Article continues after ad

UFC 100, in 2009, saw $100,000 bonuses handed out, while UFC 262, in 2021, was the last time that bonuses worth more than $50,000 ($75,000) were awarded.

The announcement from White will certainly give the fighters added motivation, with fans already looking forward to an action-packed night of fighting regardless of the increased bonuses.

Article continues after ad

Alex Pereira’s bout with Jamahal Hill is the main event of the evening, as Poatan looks to live up to his nickname in the final fight of the stacked card.