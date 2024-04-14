Kayla Harrison is everything the UFC wanted Ronda Rousey to be

Kayla Harrison has consistently earned comparisons to Ronda Rousey throughout her young MMA career. Harrison’s dominant performance at UFC 300 further fanned the flames on this comparison.

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic champion, has an extensive wrestling background that led her into mixed martial arts.

She began her MMA career with 15 straight victories from 2018 to 2022 in the Professional Fighters League, earning two PFL championships in that span.

Harrison suffered her only loss to date in her penultimate fight with the promotion, dropping a decision to Larissa Pacheco.

But she rebounded in her final match with the PFL, notching her 16th victory to only one career loss. Then, UFC and Dana White came knocking.

Kayla Harrison completes dominant UFC debut

Harrison signed with the company and prepared for her debut fight against long-time combat sports veteran and former UFC champion Holly Holm.

In the lead-up to UFC 300, Harrison received considerable hype from MMA analysts everywhere. Many predicted a dominant victory was on the horizon against Holm.

Harrison’s polish showed up after Holm unexpectedly completed a takedown and reversal on the wrestling specialist.

Harrison recovered and turned the tide on Holm by physically imposing her will. Minutes into the second round, Harrison began to smell blood in the water.

She expertly grappled Holm to the ground and eventually found an opening. Harrison took her back, and the rest was history.

Harrison controlled much of the fight and ended things quickly with a rear naked choke in the second round.

Ronda Rousey comparisons surround Harrison

Harrison’s fantastic showing elicited memories of a young Ronda Rousey, who entered the UFC with similar fanfare and wrestling pedigree and mowed through the women’s division.

Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a world-famous manager who has worked with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo, believes she could be even bigger than Rousey.

“She will be one of the biggest stars,” Abdelaziz said before her UFC debut. “She’ll go there and smash [Holm]. She’ll get a title shot and become a UFC champion. We have a Ronda Rousey on steroids. This is what we have.”

During the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, Harrison was asked about these lofty predictions made by Abdelaziz.

“The goal’s not to be a star. The goal’s to be UFC champion and be so good you can’t ignore me,” Harrison replied.

Harrison enjoyed the praise, but she made it clear that her journey is her journey and that being a star is something that will eventually come with the territory.

“I’m not comparing myself to anyone. I’m my own person, and I have my own path. I just want to be so good that you guys have no choice but to call me the queen.”

In that same press conference, reporters asked Harrison specifically about Rousey, her impact on the sport, and how it inspired her to chase after a UFC championship.

“Look, Ronda is a pioneer in this sport. She’s the whole reason I’m sitting here today,” Harrison explained.

“I’m not going to take knocks at her or be insulted by [the comparisons]. I have a lot of respect for her, and I’m grateful for everything she was able to accomplish.

“Now, my job is to stand on top of her shoulders and continue to [shatter ceilings for women].”

Harrison has the ability to be bigger than Rousey

UFC fans will remember Rousey’s initial impact on the sport, but her MMA career ended with a whimper after such a stellar beginning.

Rousey climbed the mountain and became champion, but a loss to Holly Holm sent her career into a tailspin.

She suffered another brutal knockout at the hands of Amanda Nunes in 2016, marking the final time she appeared in the UFC octagon.

Rousey left the promotion to pursue a career in professional wrestling, where she would once again earn gold as a WWE champion.

Rousey’s impact will never be questioned, but in the years since her MMA retirement, fans have wondered if she would be “just another fighter” in today’s UFC.

According to several combat sports veterans, Harrison has the requisite talent and skillset to become an even bigger star than Rousey.

And MMA purists argue that she is already a better, more well-rounded fighter than Rousey ever was. Her performance against Holm, whom Rousey lost to, did little to dissuade those thoughts.

Whether Harrison is “the next Ronda Rousey” or a significantly better prospect than Rousey, one thing is clear: She is here to stay.

Based on her performances in the PFL and UFC, Harrison’s strength is unparalleled. She’s bigger, stronger, and just as technically sound as Rousey.

Add in Harrison’s powerful hands, which she didn’t have to show off much against Holm, and she profiles as an all-around threat in the octagon.

Harrison’s victory vs. Holm will continue propelling the rising star, with a potential UFC championship match on the way if she builds upon this exhilarating win.