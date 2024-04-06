Jon Jones responds to alleged death threat toward UFC drug tester

Jon Jones is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in 2023. But an alleged incident with a UFC drug-testing agent could jeopardize his octagon return.

On March 30, the UFC sent two drug testers to collect a urine sample from reigning heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, per the company’s random drug-testing policy.

Jones was allegedly unable to produce urine for the test. This prompted a female tester named Crystal Martinez to recommend a blood sample instead.

According to an April 5 police report filed by Martinez, Jones allegedly grew agitated and grabbed her phone, refusing to give it back.

Jones allegedly threatened her life by saying, “Why you f****** people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead.”

Martinez reportedly told police she felt “terrified” as Jones’ frustration grew. But she says that Jones did ultimately submit a urine sample before they left the premises.

After news broke of this police report, Jones took to Instagram to explain his side. He provided a lengthy recounting of what he believes happened, along with a security camera clip.

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life,” Jones said. “I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home, where we exchanged a high five and a hug.”

“Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration, it ended friendly and amicably. Nothing threatening at all,” Jones claims.

Martinez also reportedly told police that she believes Jones might have been intoxicated at the time “because she smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.”

Jones says he was having a birthday celebration for one of his friends when everything happened. And he alleges that the drug tester violated HIPAA laws.

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol,” Jones said. “Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer.”

UFC CEO Dana White expects Jones to return to the octagon this year to defend his championship. He’s been on the sideline due to injury since March 2023.

This alleged assault could put that return into question, but no official charges are currently showing against Jones. The investigation remains fluid as details continue to emerge.