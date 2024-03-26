Dana White confirms a PPV UFC card is heading to the UK

Dana White shared some exciting news for MMA fans, specifically those in the UK. The UFC will reportedly bring a numbered card to England in 2024.

The UFC first appeared in the UK in 2002 during the company’s 38th pay-per-view card — a slate featuring legends Matt Hughes and Frank Mir.

Since then, the UFC has staged a couple dozen shows in the UK, with the majority taking place in London.

In an interview with UFC on TNT, Adam Catterall spoke with Dana White and expressed how much love the UK has for combat sports.

White responded, “We’re going to England. We’re coming, and I have great fights lined up for the UK fans.”

White then revealed a timeline for an official announcement, teasing that confirmation for an England card is only “days away.”

He is promising a stacked card of exciting fights. “We got some bad*** plans for England.”

To wrap up the interview, Catterall asked whether the card would be a Fight Night or a numbered card.

White didn’t hesitate with his answer, as he said: “Numbered card, buddy. Numbered card. Pay-per-view. A great one!”

Although the exact venue and the slate of fights remain a mystery, that’s not stopping fans from speculating about some potential dream matches.

Many believe Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight strap, while others angle for a Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones showdown to unify the UFC’s heavyweight championship.

White fanned the flames of this speculation during the interview by bringing up both England-based champions as possible candidates for the card.

It would be quite the treat for the home country fans if White lands both Edwards and Aspinall on the upcoming UK card.