If you’re wondering how to change position in MLB The Show 23, you have come to the right place. Here, we’ll be focusing on the three ways you can change your position in Road to the Show.

Choosing your position is an exciting choice for any MLB The Show player, unless it all goes terribly wrong and you fancy something different.

If you’re suffering with the latter, you will be glad to know that there are a few options available to you to change position still.

Here, we’re going to run through those for you, so you can find the best option for the next step in your virtual career.

How to change position in MLB The Show 23

When your agent reaches out, to check in with you, you will have the opportunity to discuss a change of position with them. If you have a good enough OVR to take the spot from somebody else on the team, there is a good chance this route will be successful for a change of position.

2. Work with your manager on different positions

Your new manager will want to get a feel for your abilities, so if you want a change in position, there’s no better time to do it than when your manager asks about trying out different spots. You will be given a chance to accept, reject, or suggest another change in position after the trial is complete. A win-win.

3. Create a new character in MLB The Show 23

If all else fails and you just want that position changed so badly in MLB The Show 23, you also have the nuclear option – creating a new character from scratch. This will take you back to square one, which isn’t always a bad thing for those who have made a terrible start to life at their major league ballclub.

So, there we have it! That’s everything you need to know to change position in MLB The Show 23. For more guides and news content, check out our page here, or the full review.