NBA 2K24: How to request a trade in MyCareer

For those who want to change teams on the fly in NBA 2K24 MyCareer, here’s how to request a trade to a new destination.

The MyCareer story in NBA 2K24 has been tweaked from what it’s been in the past. Rather than a long-winded campaign that requires players to go all across The City and complete various tasks before games, this year’s story is much more condensed and focused on basketball.

The same can be said for how to request a trade, as the process is quite simple. However, one might not be able to find the option to do this very easily.

Here’s how to start the process and request a trade in MyCareer.

How to get traded in NBA 2K24 MyCareer

To request a trade in NBA 2K24 MyCareer, enter the Main Menu and hover over to the ‘MyCareer’ tab. Then, select ‘Career Tracker.’

Here, players will be able to take a look at the minutes that each player gets and tweak various aspects of the team’s lineup. But for the purposes a trade, we’re more interested in the ‘Request Trade’ feature.

Select a team that you want to go to, and then let the process play out. But be mindful to look at the percentage of each team’s interest.

We should note, however, that this feature will likely not be available to all players right off the bat. For those just starting out in MyCareer, but want to pivot to a new team, there will be a message that blocks off new players.

In order to request a trade in MyCareer, one must play at least two key games before the window opens.

