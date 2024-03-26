You can get some free MLB The Show 24 rewards thanks to Twitch drops. Here’s exactly how you can claim drops for the latest entry in the beloved baseball franchise.

Twitch drops are a great way to get your hands on some free goodies in your favorite games and drops are now being rolled out for MLB The Show 24, the newest entry in the baseball series. However, you’ll need to link your accounts first.

Linking your MLB The Show and Twitch accounts will ensure you can claim any future free pack drops on Twitch that you can use in one of the most popular game modes, Diamond Dynasty. So, we’ve got everything you need to know about how you can claim Twitch drops right here, including whether any are currently available and how to link your accounts.

San Diego Studio You can get Twitch drops for MLB The Show 24.

How to claim MLB The Show 24 Twitch drops

To claim Twitch drops in the game, simply follow the steps below:

Make sure you’ve got an MLB The Show and Twitch account. Link both accounts together via this webpage. Watch a drop-enabled Stream for at least 30 minutes. Claim your rewards from the Drops Inventory page once you receive a notification on Twitch. Launch MLB The Show 24 and your new rewards should be waiting for you in the MLB The Show Packs screen, or on the game’s companion app.

Are there any Twitch drops for MLB The Show 24 right now?

At the time of writing, no Twitch drops for MLB The Show 24 are available right now. The last batch of drops were available to claim from March 22, 2024 – March 25, 2024, and allowed players to earn up to five Twitch packs.

As soon as more Twitch drops are announced for the game, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest information.

