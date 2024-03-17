Are the MLB The Show 24 servers down? How to check

Here’s a look at the current status of the MLB The Show 24 servers, plus how baseball fans can check to see if the game’s online capabilities are down.

Every year, Sony San Diego releases a baseball simulation game and that’s no different in 2024. MLB The Show 24 officially went live on March 15 for those who purchased a deluxe edition or early access, giving baseball fans a first look at the new games.

Online capabilities are needed for several of the game’s modes, including Storylines, Diamond Dynasty, and even single-player Road to the Show. Thus, servers play an integral role in the game.

For those who are experience online connectivity issues with MLB The Show 24, here’s how fans of MLB can check to see if the servers are down.

Current status of MLB The Show 24 servers

As of March 17, the MLB The Show 24 servers are up and running.

The early access period, though, has been filled with technical difficulties. The MLB The Show servers were down for an extended period immediately after the period began on March 15 and shortly thereafter for parts of the game’s first weekend.

How to check MLB The Show 24 server status

The best way to check to see if the MLB The Show 24 servers are down either for maintenance or technical trouble is through the official MLB The Show Twitter/X account.

Article continues after ad

Regularly, the MLB The Show social team will inform players there that maintenance is in progress. Maintenance and server updated typically happen at 4 AM PT, although this is subject to change.

If there’s no update on social media, check the MLB The Show Reddit page or the game’s community forums on The Show website. Or, check your local Internet connection to see if there’s a different problem.