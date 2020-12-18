Logo
Use of the word “simp” on Twitch reportedly rose 97% after ban

Published: 18/Dec/2020 21:36 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 21:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch ban on word "simp" had backlash
Twitch

Twitch

Twitch users were quick to rebel against Twitch after it originally banned the words “simp,” “incel” and “virgin” on December 15 – and a new report shows just how much its decision backfired.

The decision to ban these terms came to light on December 16, when the platform issued a surprise policy update.

During a townhall stream, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens notoriously noted that “Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy.”

Following this, many streamers voiced their disapproval on social media, including big names such as 100 Thieves’ Neekolul, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

I fact, he backlash was so great that Twitch had to issue a statement clarifying its stance.

“We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like ‘simp’ in casual banter,” they explained in a tweet. “But will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members.”

The term “simp” popularly refers to men who will go to great lengths to impress a woman with the (usually false and self-imposed) hope that he will receive her affections, in return. It’s often applied to viewers, normally males, who are abnormally generous with gifting money to female streamers.

Now, according to a report by Stream Hatchet, chats mentioning the word ‘simp’ nearly doubled after Twitch’s “ban” on the word came to light.

In the fifteen days before the ban, there was an average of 71K uses of the word in Twitch chats. Following the ban, however, the number rose to 140K.

“The banning didn’t seem to stop Twitch users from testing the limits of the new ToS additions. Adversely, the banning led to an increase of ‘simp’ mentions in chat to almost double the previous 15 day average,” the report details.

Usage of the word "simp" on Twitch
Stream Hatchet
Use of the word “simp” doubled on Twitch.

Basically, viewers on Twitch were willing to put their own accounts in danger in defense of free speech and in protest of the platform’s policies.

Stream Hatchet did not include statistics for the words “incel” and “virgin,” but those terms were mocked by many on social media following news of the ban originally.

Entertainment

The D’Amelio family scores their very own reality show on Hulu

Published: 18/Dec/2020 19:25 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 19:27

by Virginia Glaze
The D'Amelio family is getting their own Hulu series.
Twitter: @hulu

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, big sis Dixie, and their parents have scored a reality show of their very own, which fans can only watch on Hulu starting next year.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s number-one content creator. Boasting nearly 100 million followers on the viral video app, she has become an icon for Generation Z — but she’s not staying on the smartphone screen, for long.

In fact, Charli and her family have landed their very own reality television series, which was picked up exclusively by Hulu and is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Hulu itself announced the news in a tweet on December 18, revealing the series’ name as simply, “The D’Amelio Show.”

What is the D’Amelio Show?

The D’Amelio show will be an eight-part docuseries that follows the family of internet superstars throughout their daily lives — more specifically, how they’re all handling their shockingly quick rise to stardom.

Where can you watch the D’Amelio Show?

Although there’s no set date just yet, the D’Amelio show is slated to kick off in 2021, and can only be viewed via Hulu.

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” Marc D’Amelio said of the series. “…Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

Considering all the madness that’s gone down in the past year alone, there’s no telling what all will be included in the show. Will it touch on the Charli and Chase drama from this summer? Will the Dixie and Griffin Johnson cheating scandal be cleared up?

So far, there’s no way of telling, but the D’Amelio’s aren’t the only TikTokers getting their own show; The Hype House is also getting a series, titled The Hype Life, produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

Thus far, reactions among fans have been divided: some can’t wait to get an inside look into the lives of their favorite TikTok stars, while others groan at getting a ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ just for internet celebs.

What’s your take on the news? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!