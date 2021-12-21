PewDiePie is finally playing Minecraft again and fans are losing their minds

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is finally playing Minecraft again, re-igniting his famous Hardcore series on YouTube just six months after telling fans he would “never go back” to the popular world despite requests.

PewDiePie has finally returned to the block-based world of Minecraft, and the Swede’s legions of fans are losing their minds over the long-awaited revival.

In 2019, the king of YouTube finally bent to ever-building demands for him to play a Minecraft Survival world. Kjellberg had never played before, but delivered anyway, posting “Minecraft Part 1” on June 22. The rest, as they say, is history, with the series hitting as much as 50 million views every video.

Advertisement

The series ran until May 2020, spanning 49 episodes, and spawning a spinoff series, “Hardcore,” that boasted a further 20 uploads. Eventually, however, PewDiePie walked away, despite fans begging him not to.

That seemed the end of Kjellberg’s Minecraft adventures, especially when he declared as much months later. That is, until now: Pewds has returned.

PewDiePie first unveiled his long-awaited return in December, loading back into the block-based game to explore the new Minecraft 1.18 update, “Caves and Cliffs,” which added a host of new title features.

“I’m back,” the YouTube superstar declared.

“I have not played in so long. Look at all of this, it’s all the same,” PewDiePie continued, walking around his now-iconic Hardcore base with a smile on his face. “Is my automatic sorting system still just here working? It’s all a bit laggy, to be honest, I’ve got a lot of Redstone stuff going on all over the place.”

Advertisement

“I spent so much time on this! I’m going to be honest, I totally forgot this is on Hardcore mode too. I have to be careful not to die. That would be a bad start right?”

He visited Dark Sven, hidden in his fortress, before flying to the top of the world to refresh himself on his creations, and then got to work testing the 1.18 changes.

Since returning to Minecraft, the Swedish star has released three episodes, and his semi-regular releases have his legion of 111 million subscribers bursting at the seams to see where the series goes next.

The new uploads have already raked in a collective 9.4m views between them.

Advertisement

“I’ve waited so long,” one fan wrote on his YouTube video. “This feels refreshing and nostalgic at the same time lol”. Another said, “you know he enjoys the game when even tho he is retired he still records him having fun,” which others agreed with. Many called the big return “amazing” and “perfect” too.

One even poked fun at his huge hiatus. “I watched the first episode of Pewds’ Minecraft series when I was about to start my junior year of high school… I can’t wait to watch the next episode when it releases with my grandkids!”

Related segment begins at 1:16 in the video below.

Advertisement

The general consensus, however, was PewDiePie fans were ecstatic. One said, “I can’t explain how happy I am when I saw you uploaded a new Minecraft video.”

Pewds said he’s glad to be back too: “I’m going to be honest, I’m really excited. I did play Minecraft a little bit too much. I needed a break, [but] I’m excited again!”