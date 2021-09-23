PewDiePie shuts down fan requests for Minecraft return: “You need to let things go”

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg played a significant role in Minecraft’s recent popularity explosion — but it looks like he’s taking an extended break from the sandbox game, and fans are fiending for a comeback.

PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator. Although he’s played oodles of games throughout his decade-long career as an influencer, he first became known for his horror game playthroughs, and has since expanded to playing anything and everything that interests him.

One of his favorite games happens to be Minecraft, an incredibly popular, creative, sandbox-type title that has become one of the internet’s favorite pastimes.

However, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, PewDiePie had a big hand in reviving the game back in 2019, and created an uber-popular video series chronicling his antics constructing a “giant Swedish meatball” and sharing his grueling 12-hour hardcore-mode stream, among other exploits.

Since his Minecraft fever reached its peak in 2019-2020, Kjellberg has returned and taken breaks from the game quite a few times, and fans are wanting him to come back to the title now more than ever.

PewDiePie reacted to the hubbub during a video uploaded on September 23, 2021, after coming across a Reddit post memeing his constant back-and-forth relationship with Minecraft.

“Bruh, am I just supposed to play every game forever?” he laughed. “Guys, you need to let things go! If you guys were an entity, or a person, you’d have severe separation anxiety. You understand that, right?”

“I can’t make things last forever!” he continued. “I’m sorry! The beauty of life is not binding yourself to things. Have freedom to explore new things! Go out there, try different things. I’m doing it. Yeah!”

(Topic begins at 4:15)

While it’s clear that Kjellberg was making light of the situation, it’s no secret that fans of his Minecraft videos have been waiting for him to return to the game for some time. It looks like they’ll have to wait indefinitely — or, taking PewDiePie’s advice, try new games in the interim.