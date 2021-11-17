Minecraft Walt Disney Magic Kingdom DLC: Everything we know

Minecraft is welcoming Disney and Pixar characters to the game with the Walt Disney Magic Kingdom DLC that’s bringing skins from the movies and a recreation of the theme park.

The partnership is meant to celebrate the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. It’ll give players a way to experience different sites and sounds from famous attractions in Minecraft.

There will also be exclusive in-game merchandise that players can use while touring the custom map based on the Orlando, Florida park.

Characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Buzz Lightyear, and Peter Pan can be seen throughout. Here’s everything we know that’s coming in the Minecraft Walt Disney Magic Kingdom DLC.

Minecraft Disney Magic Kingdom: Release date

The Minecraft Walt Disney Magic Kingdom DLC was officially announced on November 16 and released the same day for players to immediately experience The Happiest Place on Earth.

Players can pick up the downloadable content from the game’s store to start making their way through the different themed lands.

Minecraft Disney Magic Kingdom: Trailers

The Minecraft trailer showed off what players can expect when they hop into their version of the Walt Disney Magic Kingdom.

From rides to merchandise, the trailer revealed a ton of Disney digital collectibles for people to acquire.

Minecraft Disney Magic Kingdom: Attractions

Different regions and attractions from the 25,000-acre themed will be available in Minecraft form.

Sections of Disney World like The Haunted Mansion and Adventureland will be explorable in the DLC. The Minecraft community will also have the chance to walk through Main Street U.S.A with park staples like the Dapper Dans.

Cinderella Castle will feature a fireworks display along with over 20 in-game rides including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Jungle Cruise.

Minecraft Disney Magic Kingdom: Skins and price

The Minecraft Disney Magic Kingdom DLC costs 1340 Minecoins (about $8 USD) and comes with over 20 skins featuring characters from Monsters Inc. and Cinderella.

There’s a bevy of characters from you can play as while you explore the park and get signatures from the mascots roaming the grounds.

Complete list of Minecraft Disney World skins:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

50th Anniversary Mickey costume

50th Anniversary Minnie costume

Daisy Duck

Donald Duck

Goofy

Chip

Dale

Eeyore

Winnie the Pooh

Piglet

Tigger

Dopey

Grumpy

Doc

6 ‘Park Guest’ skins

Hitchhiker Ezra

Hitchhiker Gus

Hitchhiker Phiners

There are also wearables to collect like Mickey Mouse Ear Headbands and Spirit Jerseys. Meanwhile, there are many recognizable resort foods coming to the game including DOLE Whip Cup and Mickey’s Hot Chocolate.

Disney and Minecraft went all-out with their latest collaboration and any one can already pick it up in the game.