Minecraft The Wild Update 1.19: Release date, new blocks & Deep Dark biome

Minecraft’s next major update is called The Wild, and it will focus on the beloved game’s wilderness and biomes. From the release date to all the new features you can expect, here’s everything we know so far.

While the second part of Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update is still expected to arrive before the end of 2021, many fans are already turning their attention to The Wild Update, which was announced during this year’s Minecraft Live event.

The new update is expected to add a whole host of exciting wilderness-based features to the ever-expanding sandbox game, including boats with chests in them, new biomes like the highly-anticipated Deep Dark, and even frogs.

Minecraft The Wild Update release date

Minecraft’s The Wild update is scheduled to be released at some point in 2022. There’s currently no concrete date, but we’d expect Mojang to offer some clarity on that in the coming months.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as a release date gets confirmed, so check back soon.

Minecraft The Wild Update trailer

There isn’t a traditional trailer for The Wild Update (yet), but you can check out all the new features you’ve got to look forward to in this Minecraft Live recap video below.

Minecraft The Wild Update features

The main feature of Minecraft’s The Wild Update is an overhaul of the Swamp biome, which introduces mud and the new Mangrove Swamp biome. This will include Mangrove trees and a new type of wood to build with.

Mojang has clearly been listening to fans, as the update will introduce the long-demanded boats with chests to transport goods over water. Another crowd-pleasing feature is the addition of frogs and tadpoles.

Finally, the Deep Dark biome will finally launch with this update – more on that later!

New blocks in Minecraft The Wild Update

There will be several new blocks added with Minecraft’s The Wild Update, most of which are arriving to coincide with the Mangrove swamp and Deep Dark biome.

Here are all of the new blocks expected in The Wild Update:

Mangrove Log

Mangrove Leaves

Mangrove Propagule

Mangrove Planks

Mangrove Roots

Mud

Mud Bricks

Sculk

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Vein

Sculk Shrieker

Frame Block

Deep Dark and the Warden in Minecraft’s The Wild Update

It’s been confirmed by Mojang that the highly-anticipated Deep Dark biome, which also includes the Warden mob, will now be part of The Wild Update alongside all of the other wilderness-themed features.

The Deep Dark is expected to be a horror-themed biome with plenty of chests. It will introduce the new sculk block as well as the Warden, a blind mob that will sense players through vibrations rather than sight.

Mojang has teased that it wants to make the Deep Dark “as big, dark, deep, and absolutely terrifying as possible”, which is why the new biome has been delayed.