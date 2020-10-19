 How to watch Mizkif's Minecraft Twitch Rivals event: Stream & format - Dexerto
How to watch Mizkif’s Minecraft Twitch Rivals event: Stream & format

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:22

by Georgina Smith
Mizkif next to the Twitch rivals logo and Minecraft's Steve
Twitch: Mizkif / Mojang

Minecraft Mizkif

Streamer and owner of the OTK network Mizkif has announced a Minecraft tournament partnered with Twitch Rivals, with teams fronted by fellow creators. Here are all the details on how to watch it.

Twitch Rivals is an online esports tournament created by streaming platform Twitch that features popular streamers from the site along with pro-players.

600,000 follower creator Mizkif is running the tournament in collaboration with the platform, and the event will see several teams compete in a “Capture and Hold tournament that resembles WoW’s Arathi Basin, but in Minecraft.”

Mizkif Streams
Twitch: Mizkif
Mizkif is already a popular streamer, but he gains more popularity by the day with his entertaining content.

How to watch Mizkif’s Minecraft Tournament:

The event will take place on October 21 at 1:00 PM PT. You’ll be able to watch by tuning into either a participant’s stream directly through their Twitch channel, or through the Twitch Rivals channel itself.

As far as participants are concerned, no official lineup has been revealed, but in a Twitter exchange with Twitch Rivals via Twitter, Mizkif threw out names like Karl Jacobs, ConnorEatsPants, and Punz.

What is the format?

The double elimination Capture and Hold event will be played by eight creator-led teams of five people. Each round will be a 30 minute point race and will only be best of one. Every player will be equipped with an equipment kit to aid them, which they are able to select prior to the start of the match.

The kit loadouts, as detailed by the official event page, are as follows:

  • Tank
    Full Diamond Armor
    Iron Sword with Knockback 1
    Permanent Slowness 1 Debuff
  • Warrior
    Full Iron Armor with Protection 1
    Diamond Sword with Sharpness 1 + 15% Increased Damage
  • Hunter
    Full Leather Armor with Protection 1
    Power 2 Bow
    Slowness 2 Potion that regenerates every 10 seconds
    Permanent Speed 2 Buff
  • Priest
    Full Gold Armor with Protection 1
    Gold Sword with Sharpness 1
    Permanent Speed 1, Regen 2 Buffs
    Right Click with the gold sword to throw a snowball at a teammate that heals 5 hearts

Each match will see two teams compete head-to-head in a game of domination, with the first team to reach 1600 points winning that game.

The Twitch Rivals logo on a purple background
Twitch
Twitch Rivals are tournaments designed specifically for streamers.

While the individual games will be best of one, the grand final will be best of three with the Winner’s bracket team receiving a one-win advantage. The winners of the tourney will receive $6000 in prize money.

The event promises to be hugely entertaining, and with the high stakes prize, competition is likely to get pretty fierce.

However, if anything changes – be it good news or bad – you’ll be able to find the latest update here on Dexerto and our GTA Twitter page – GTA_Intel.