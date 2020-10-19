How to watch Mizkif's Minecraft Twitch Rivals event: Stream & format - Dexerto

Streamer and owner of the OTK network Mizkif has announced a Minecraft tournament partnered with Twitch Rivals, with teams fronted by fellow creators. Here are all the details on how to watch it.

Twitch Rivals is an online esports tournament created by streaming platform Twitch that features popular streamers from the site along with pro-players.

600,000 follower creator Mizkif is running the tournament in collaboration with the platform, and the event will see several teams compete in a “Capture and Hold tournament that resembles WoW’s Arathi Basin, but in Minecraft.”

How to watch Mizkif’s Minecraft Tournament:

The event will take place on October 21 at 1:00 PM PT. You’ll be able to watch by tuning into either a participant’s stream directly through their Twitch channel, or through the Twitch Rivals channel itself.

As far as participants are concerned, no official lineup has been revealed, but in a Twitter exchange with Twitch Rivals via Twitter, Mizkif threw out names like Karl Jacobs, ConnorEatsPants, and Punz.

good stuff. have ‘em drop in, $6K, winner take all. October 21st work? — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 16, 2020

What is the format?

The double elimination Capture and Hold event will be played by eight creator-led teams of five people. Each round will be a 30 minute point race and will only be best of one. Every player will be equipped with an equipment kit to aid them, which they are able to select prior to the start of the match.

The kit loadouts, as detailed by the official event page, are as follows:

Tank

Full Diamond Armor

Iron Sword with Knockback 1

Permanent Slowness 1 Debuff

Full Iron Armor with Protection 1

Diamond Sword with Sharpness 1 + 15% Increased Damage

Full Leather Armor with Protection 1

Power 2 Bow

Slowness 2 Potion that regenerates every 10 seconds

Permanent Speed 2 Buff

Full Gold Armor with Protection 1

Gold Sword with Sharpness 1

Permanent Speed 1, Regen 2 Buffs

Right Click with the gold sword to throw a snowball at a teammate that heals 5 hearts

Each match will see two teams compete head-to-head in a game of domination, with the first team to reach 1600 points winning that game.

While the individual games will be best of one, the grand final will be best of three with the Winner’s bracket team receiving a one-win advantage. The winners of the tourney will receive $6000 in prize money.

The event promises to be hugely entertaining, and with the high stakes prize, competition is likely to get pretty fierce.