xQc calls out Forsen after setting his record Minecraft speedrun time - Dexerto

Popular Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel lost it after achieving an incredible Minecraft speedrun time. The former Overwatch pro hilariously called out fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors, and challenged him to beat his record.

For many, xQc has become the face of Twitch over the last two years. The former Overwatch pro is one of the most followed channels on the platform, and consistently pulls in 30-40k viewers each time he goes live.

During his October 13 broadcast, the Canadian exploded in excitement after setting a new personal record when beating Minecraft. Celebrating, the 24-year-old called out Forsen and dared him to pass his speedrun time.

xQc challenges Forsen to beat his Minecraft speedrun time

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular games on Twitch. In 2020, streamers like xQc have been trying to beat the game in record time in front of viewers.

After months of previous attempts – some that ended in disaster – the stars finally aligned for Lengyel on October 13 when he managed to complete the title incredibly fast.

Using the Nether bed trick to slay the Ender Dragon quickly, the former Overwatch pro was able to take down the final boss and achieve a speedrun record of just 33 minutes. “Holy s**t!” he screamed as beast died.

Elated, the star exploded in celebration over his new time. “33! Beat that s**t!” He then hilariously called out Forsen who has also been speedrunning Minecraft. “Beat it, Forsen! Beat it! 33:49! Nearly sub-30!” he said, slamming his fists on the desk.

xQc challenged the fellow Twitch personality to attempt to beat his record. “Beat that, baby! Forget it. Forget variety, Forsen. It will take months to beat that s**t! Forget the variety streams, dude.”

According to Lengyel, everything seemed to just click and fall into place during his latest Minecraft run. He was even able to achieve a “perfect” kill of the Ender Dragon using his strategy, which he had been practicing in the past month.

On October 14, Forsen responded to the challenge simply stating, “Alright. Alright. Let’s do it!” Only time will tell if the Swede will be able to match or beat xQc’s incredible 33-minute time, but the rivalry has been entertaining to say the least.