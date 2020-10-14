 xQc calls out Forsen after setting his record Minecraft speedrun time - Dexerto
Minecraft

xQc calls out Forsen after setting his record Minecraft speedrun time

Published: 14/Oct/2020 23:11

by Brent Koepp
xqc forsen
Twitch: xQcOw / Forsen / Mojang

Forsen xQc

Popular Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel lost it after achieving an incredible Minecraft speedrun time. The former Overwatch pro hilariously called out fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors, and challenged him to beat his record.

For many, xQc has become the face of Twitch over the last two years. The former Overwatch pro is one of the most followed channels on the platform, and consistently pulls in 30-40k viewers each time he goes live.

During his October 13 broadcast, the Canadian exploded in excitement after setting a new personal record when beating Minecraft. Celebrating, the 24-year-old called out Forsen and dared him to pass his speedrun time.

xqc beating minecraft personal best
Twitch: xQcOw
The Twitch streamer celebrated beating Minecraft in a record time.

xQc challenges Forsen to beat his Minecraft speedrun time

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular games on Twitch. In 2020, streamers like xQc have been trying to beat the game in record time in front of viewers.

After months of previous attempts – some that ended in disaster – the stars finally aligned for Lengyel on October 13 when he managed to complete the title incredibly fast.

Using the Nether bed trick to slay the Ender Dragon quickly, the former Overwatch pro was able to take down the final boss and achieve a speedrun record of just 33 minutes. “Holy s**t!” he screamed as beast died.

Elated, the star exploded in celebration over his new time. “33! Beat that s**t!” He then hilariously called out Forsen who has also been speedrunning Minecraft. “Beat it, Forsen! Beat it! 33:49! Nearly sub-30!” he said, slamming his fists on the desk.

xQc challenged the fellow Twitch personality to attempt to beat his record. “Beat that, baby! Forget it. Forget variety, Forsen. It will take months to beat that s**t!  Forget the variety streams, dude.”

According to Lengyel, everything seemed to just click and fall into place during his latest Minecraft run. He was even able to achieve a “perfect” kill of the Ender Dragon using his strategy, which he had been practicing in the past month.

On October 14, Forsen responded to the challenge simply stating, “Alright. Alright. Let’s do it!” Only time will tell if the Swede will be able to match or beat xQc’s incredible 33-minute time, but the rivalry has been entertaining to say the least.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.