Everything in Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix update: Jean Grey, Legion, more

Marvel Snap’s next season is here, coinciding with the launch of the fiery ‘Rise of the Phoenix’ Season Pass, and we have the full breakdown.

As the calendar flips to July, Marvel Snap has entered a new season. This one is centered around the cosmic entity Phoenix Force, one of the Multiverse’s oldest and most formidable powers.

This new season introduces various new cards, variants, several brand-new locations, and more.

Let’s soar through the multiverse and get you caught up on all the new content featured in the July 2023 season in Marvel Snap.

Second Dinner The July season in Marvel Snap is all about the rise of the Phoenix.

Marvel Snap’s Rise of the Phoenix season went live on July 3. It was another smooth transition from the previous theme as players waved goodbye to the Spider-Verse theme.

Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass price

Similar to the previous season, Marvel Snap players can obtain rewards through the free rewards track of the new Season Pass.

Additionally, players can purchase one of the two premium tracks to access even more exclusive content.

The Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and unlocks the premium reward track, while the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 skips the first ten tiers immediately.

Phoenix Force theme in new Marvel Snap Season

As revealed in the July 2023 Developer Update, the latest season of Marvel Snap brings in characters from the cosmic entity Phoenix Force, a power that fuses with characters and their souls.

The new cards, Locations, and card variants revolve around the Phoenix Force theme introduced in the new season.

New Phoenix Force cards in July 2023 Marvel Snap Season

Four new cards are coming to Marvel Snap in July 2023. First up is Jean Grey, a 3-cost, 3-power card that forces players to play their first card at her Location each turn if possible. Jean Grey fits in perfectly with Sera Control and Sera Surfer decks.

Next, we have Legion, a card that replaces every other Location with his own when revealed. Legion is a game-changer and a must-have card this season.

Echo and Mirage are also joining the roster. Echo’s and Mirage’s stats and abilities are still under wraps, but they promise to bring exciting new dynamics to the game.

Finally, the Phoenix Force is a 5-cost, 6-power card that can revive and merge destroyed cards. This card can move each turn, making it a game-changer for Move and Destroy decks.

Second Dinner Players can look forward to new cards every week in Marvel Snap.

New Locations in July 2023 Marvel Snap Season

Two new Locations will be introduced in the Rise of the Phoenix season.

The White Hot Room gives the first player to fill the Location +3 max energy, while Lake Helis boosts one-cost cards with +2 power. These new Locations are uniquely positive effects and promise to add a new layer of strategy to the game

Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass rewards

The Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass offers a slew of rewards. Players can expect to see new Phoenix Force variants, including the Mighty Colossus Phoenix Force variant, the Magic Phoenix Force variant, and a Phoenix Force variant by artist Alex Horley.

Tier Reward Tier 1 New Card (Phoenix Force) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 25 Phoenix Force Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 25 Phoenix Force Boosters Tier 7 Mystery Variant Tier 8 15 Boosters Tier 9 New Title: Real Me’s Stuck In A Phoenix Egg Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Magik) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 30 Magik Boosters Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 Magik Variant (Phoenix Five) Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 30 Magik Boosters Tier 21 15 Boosters Tier 22 Mystery Variant Tier 23 200 Credits Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 New Card Back (Phoenix Force) Tier 26 200 Credits Tier 27 New Title: Your Average Blazing Space Bird Tier 28 100 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 New Avatar (Colossus) Tier 31 200 Credits Tier 32 30 Colossus Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 Colossus Variant (Phoenix Five) Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 30 Colossus Boosters Tier 37 100 Gold Tier 38 25 Boosters Tier 39 100 Credits Tier 40 Mystery Variant Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 60 Phoenix Force Boosters Tier 43 200 Credits Tier 44 New Title: White-Hot Room, $850/mo, No Pets Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 New Avatar Tier 47 Mystery Variant Tier 48 New Card Back (Echo Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 Phoenix Force Variant (Alex Horley) Tier 51 + Season Pass Cache

Later in the month, Spotlight Caches will be launched, allowing players to open more series 4 and 5 cards on the collection track. More variants are also coming, including Mystique Archer, America Chavez by Rian Gonzales, Adam Warlock by Alex Horley, and a new Deadpool variant.

The Marvel Snap team will also be at San Diego Comic-Con in July to discuss the art of Marvel Snap.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Rise of the Phoenix season and other Marvel Snap news.

