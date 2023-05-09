Best Iron Lad decks in Marvel Snap: Sera Surfer, Galactus, Zoo, more

Iron Lad can completely flip a game of Marvel Snap on its head with the right strategy and we’ve got a rundown on some of the strongest deck types to take advantage of.

As Marvel Snap continues its steady stream of monthly seasonal updates and weekly card releases, fans have plenty to wrap their heads around every time they boot up the game. Naturally, the month of the Guardians Greatest Hits season proved no different with the arrival of Iron Lad.

While this card may not immediately jump out with its stat line, it boasts a completely unique effect unlike anything else in Marvel Snap. So to abuse its ability and make the most of the wildly powerful card, here are some of the best Iron Lad decks you can use today.

Iron Lad card ability in Marvel Snap

Iron Lad is a 4-cost, 6-power card that On Reveal: Copies the text of your deck’s top card. This means it could function differently in any given match, depending on the status of your remaining deck.

Second Dinner Iron Lad’s ability allows you to essentially double up on game-changing effects.

If you know how many cards you have left to draw, and what they might be, you can more easily manipulate Iron Lad’s effect. Similarly, cards like Howard the Duck can perfectly synergize to create a precise wombo combo when the time is right.

Iron Lad x Sera Surfer deck

Second Dinner

First up we recommend a familiar deck type, but one that only grows stronger with the inclusion of Iron Lad. That deck type being the Sera Surfer archetype. Here, the goal is to drop a number of 3-cost cards onto the board by any means necessary, and boost their stats with Silver Surfer.

Through the use of Iron Lad, you can effectively double or even triple-down on the widespread stat boost. In combination with Zabu, Absorbing Man, and Sera, your final few turns can completely overwhelm the opposing side of the board.

The full Iron Lad Sera Surfer decklist is as follows:

Goose

Zabu

Brood

Silver Surfer

Storm

Galactus

Killmonger

Polaris

Absorbing Man

Enchantress

Iron Lad

Sera

Iron Lad copies Galactus deck

Second Dinner

Next we have perhaps the most frustrating of all Iron Lad decks, as Galactus haters are about to have yet another reason to complain. The idea here is to copy all of the deck’s pain points, with anything from Doc Oc, Knull, and of course, Galactus himself, being great targets to copy.

As a result, you’ll mostly likely want to drop Iron Lad into an open Location. However, in doing so, you risk not copying the desired Galactus effect. So that’s where Howard the Duck comes in, to guarantee you don’t mess things up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The full Iron Lad Galactus decklist is as follows

Howard the Duck

Yondu

Wolverine

Electro

Wave

Spider-Man

Iron Lad

Doctor Octopus

Knull

Galactus

America Chavez

Death

Iron Lad Zoo deck

Second Dinner

Up next comes a more spammy Marvel Snap deck, one that looks to flood the board with lower-cost cards while saving some endgame heavy hitters to cap it all off. Blue Marvel, Devil Dinosaur, Spectrum, and Thanos, all five are fantastic late-game cards to essentially duplicate on turn four with Iron Lad.

It’s worth being mindful of your limited board space, however, as too much spam can always backfire. So pick your placements wisely and be confident when dropping Iron Lad down in the final few turns.

The full Iron Lad Zoo decklist is as follows:

Ant-Man

Howard the Duck

Goose

Armor

Cosmo

Ka-zar

Iron Lad

Blue Marvel

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Spectrum

Thanos

KM Best’s high-rank Iron Lad deck

Last but not least we have a deck directly from one of Marvel Snap’s most accomplished Infinite grinders, KM Best. The popular Twitch streamer dropped Iron Lad into an existing archetype to great results, topping the charts for another season with the decklist.

Duplicating the effects of Rock Slide, Enchantress, Stature, or Black Bolt, all have their own advantages and can easily swing the latter turns of a match.

The full KM Best Iron Lad decklist is as follows: