Everything in Marvel Snap Big in Japan season update: Release date, 4 new cards, more

Marvel Snap’s next season, Big in Japan, is just around the corner. So from its official release date to a look at all the new cards on the way, here’s everything you need to know.

After a fiery season with Jean Grey heating up the meta in Marvel Snap, it’s time we turned our sights to Japan. The popular CCG is now gearing up for its next major content drop and we’ve got the full rundown on what’s included.

With four new cards on offer, a jam-packed Season Pass as always, and plenty more set to shake things up along the way, it’s bound to be another huge month for Marvel Snap.

So before the Big in Japan season takes over for the month of August 2023, get up to speed with our full breakdown of Marvel Snap’s latest season.

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone Details surrounding Marvel Snap’s Big in Japan season were plucked from in-game files weeks ago.

Marvel Snap’s August 2023 season, Big in Japan, is officially set to go live at 8PM PT on Monday, August 7. This date was locked in thanks to the current Season Pass expiry, meaning we can expect a seamless rollover into the new update at the time of the daily reset.

As usual, the Big in Japan season is expected to run for a full month, coming to a close on Monday, September 4.

Marvel Snap Big in Japan Season Pass price

No different from usual, Marvel Snap’s Season Pass gives players three options in which to unlock exclusive rewards. There’s the free option, wherein, you can grab a handful of free goodies as the month progresses.

But if you’re eager to grab every single reward on offer, you’ll need to buy in at one of two price points.

The Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and unlocks the premium reward track, while the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 skips the first ten tiers.

New Big in Japan cards in August 2023 Marvel Snap season

Four new cards are on the way to Marvel Snap during the August 2023 season, with weekly releases planned out for the entire month.

First up comes Daken on launch day as part of the Season Pass. Daken is a 3-Cost 4-Power card with the following ability. On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand. The Muramasa Shard is a 1-Cost 1-Power Card that doubles Daken’s Power whenever it’s discarded or destroyed. Think Thor but perhaps with an even higher ceiling in the right decks.

Next we have Lady Deathstrike arriving on August 15. Lady Deathstrike is 5-Cost 3-Power card also has an On Reveal ability, this one to destroy each card at a Location with less Power than this. If you’re able to buff Lady Deathstrike in your hand, it could lead to a huge swing near the end of a match.

On August 22 comes X-23, a 1-Cost 2-Power addition with the following effect: When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random Location and you get +1 Energy next turn.

And rounding out the Big in Japan season is Silver Samurai, a 4-Cost 5-Power card with the following ability. On Reveal: Each player discards the lowest Power card from their hand.

Marvel Snap Big in Japan Season Pass rewards