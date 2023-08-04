Everything in Marvel Snap Big in Japan season update: Release date, 4 new cards, more
Marvel Snap’s next season, Big in Japan, is just around the corner. So from its official release date to a look at all the new cards on the way, here’s everything you need to know.
After a fiery season with Jean Grey heating up the meta in Marvel Snap, it’s time we turned our sights to Japan. The popular CCG is now gearing up for its next major content drop and we’ve got the full rundown on what’s included.
With four new cards on offer, a jam-packed Season Pass as always, and plenty more set to shake things up along the way, it’s bound to be another huge month for Marvel Snap.
So before the Big in Japan season takes over for the month of August 2023, get up to speed with our full breakdown of Marvel Snap’s latest season.
Marvel Snap Big in Japan season start date
Marvel Snap’s August 2023 season, Big in Japan, is officially set to go live at 8PM PT on Monday, August 7. This date was locked in thanks to the current Season Pass expiry, meaning we can expect a seamless rollover into the new update at the time of the daily reset.
As usual, the Big in Japan season is expected to run for a full month, coming to a close on Monday, September 4.
Marvel Snap Big in Japan Season Pass price
No different from usual, Marvel Snap’s Season Pass gives players three options in which to unlock exclusive rewards. There’s the free option, wherein, you can grab a handful of free goodies as the month progresses.
But if you’re eager to grab every single reward on offer, you’ll need to buy in at one of two price points.
The Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and unlocks the premium reward track, while the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 skips the first ten tiers.
New Big in Japan cards in August 2023 Marvel Snap season
Four new cards are on the way to Marvel Snap during the August 2023 season, with weekly releases planned out for the entire month.
First up comes Daken on launch day as part of the Season Pass. Daken is a 3-Cost 4-Power card with the following ability. On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand. The Muramasa Shard is a 1-Cost 1-Power Card that doubles Daken’s Power whenever it’s discarded or destroyed. Think Thor but perhaps with an even higher ceiling in the right decks.
Next we have Lady Deathstrike arriving on August 15. Lady Deathstrike is 5-Cost 3-Power card also has an On Reveal ability, this one to destroy each card at a Location with less Power than this. If you’re able to buff Lady Deathstrike in your hand, it could lead to a huge swing near the end of a match.
On August 22 comes X-23, a 1-Cost 2-Power addition with the following effect: When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random Location and you get +1 Energy next turn.
And rounding out the Big in Japan season is Silver Samurai, a 4-Cost 5-Power card with the following ability. On Reveal: Each player discards the lowest Power card from their hand.
Marvel Snap Big in Japan Season Pass rewards
|Tier
|Reward
|Tier 1
|New Card (Daken)
|Tier 2
|100 Credits
|Tier 3
|25 Daken Boosters
|Tier 4
|100 Gold
|Tier 5
|200 Credits
|Tier 6
|25 Daken Boosters
|Tier 7
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 8
|15 Boosters
|Tier 9
|New Title: Trigger Scent: Nachos
|Tier 10
|100 Credits
|Tier 11
|100 Gold
|Tier 12
|New Avatar (Magneto)
|Tier 13
|200 Credits
|Tier 14
|30 Magneto Boosters
|Tier 15
|100 Gold
|Tier 16
|15 Boosters
|Tier 17
|100 Credits
|Tier 18
|Magneto Variant
|Tier 19
|100 Gold
|Tier 20
|30 Magneto Boosters
|Tier 21
|15 Boosters
|Tier 22
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 23
|200 Credits
|Tier 24
|15 Boosters
|Tier 25
|New Card Back (X-23)
|Tier 26
|200 Credits
|Tier 27
|New Title: Substitute Sensei
|Tier 28
|100 Credits
|Tier 29
|100 Gold
|Tier 30
|New Avatar (Iceman)
|Tier 31
|200 Credits
|Tier 32
|30 Iceman Boosters
|Tier 33
|100 Gold
|Tier 34
|Iceman Variant
|Tier 35
|200 Credits
|Tier 36
|30 Iceman Boosters
|Tier 37
|100 Gold
|Tier 38
|25 Boosters
|Tier 39
|100 Credits
|Tier 40
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 41
|200 Credits
|Tier 42
|60 Daken Boosters
|Tier 43
|200 Credits
|Tier 44
|New Title: Lady Deathstroke’s Nail Filer
|Tier 45
|500 Credits
|Tier 46
|New Avatar (Daken)
|Tier 47
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 48
|New Card Back (Daken)
|Tier 49
|500 Gold
|Tier 50
|Daken Variant
|Tier 51 +
|Season Pass Cache