MTG Thunder Junction: Where to find The Big Score and Breaking News

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set contains valuable Artifacts and spell reprints, and we’ll show you where to find both bonus sheets.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is the rare MTG set to feature not just one, but two bonus sheets. As if the multitude of punchy, powerful cowboy cards dropping in this set weren’t enough, players can look forward to incredible reprints and brand-new cards in the style of newspaper headlines and ancient vault treasures.

With The Big Score and Breaking News bonus sheets both containing some serious value – and MTG’s booster system changing recently – players may be in the dark as to where they can find these special cards when opening Thunder Junction packs. We’re here to help on that front, and we’ll let you know exactly where cards from these bonus sheets can be located once Outlaws of Thunder Junction launches on April 19 and in pre-release events from April 12.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Where to find Breaking News

For fans who are looking forward to collecting the Breaking News bonus sheet, we’ve got some great news of our own to share. 1 Breaking News card can be found in every Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster, meaning that you can reliably amass these cards by cracking packs without having to fish for more. 1 Breaking News card can also be found in each Thunder Junction Collector Booster, where players can also exclusively find textured foil variants of these cards.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Where to find The Big Score

This vault full of Fomori Empire Artifacts has fascinated players since first being teased. Now, the vault is finally open, and we can tell you that The Big Score cards make up the majority of the cards on The List for this set.

Article continues after ad

The Big Score represents 30 out of the total 40 cards on The List from Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The remaining 10 cards on the list are Special Guest reprints. A card from The List will replace a Common rarity card in 1 out of every 5 Play Boosters. Without a dedicated booster slot like Breaking News, players will need to open quite a few Thunder Junction packs to get ahold of these cards.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.