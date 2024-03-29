MTG Thunder Junction Boros Commander is a sensational sniper

MTG’s new cowboy crack shot is Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot, and she’s a powerful burn Commander who absolutely doesn’t miss.

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction is already packed with powerful Commander options. But among that pack, Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot is making a strong impression. This Boros (red and white mana) Commander offers a refreshing spin on Boros decks by focusing heavily on burn damage, placing her right alongside classic picks like Firesong and Sunspeaker.



Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot features two separate abilities that allow her controller to focus on burning Creatures and players in equal measure, all while restocking their hand with new cards. Taii Wakeen’s main activated ability allows her controller to pay X and tap (as much mana of any color as they choose) to boost the damage of any noncombat damage dealt by them this turn, with the boost being equal to X.

Additionally, Taii Wakeen’s passive feature draws a card for her controller whenever they deal noncombat damage to a creature that is exactly equal to its toughness. Through this, Taii Wakeen’s tap ability is multipurpose, pumping up the damage of cheap burn spells to absurd levels or dealing just the right amount of damage to enemy creatures to destroy them and reload your hand with new cards.

MTG players on Reddit flocked to this card’s reveal, with players like Moist_crabs focusing on the card’s power and potential complexity:

“This feels like it will be either an incredibly fun, challenging deck to pilot or a nightmare”.

Boros is a color pairing that can often go underserved in Magic: The Gathering, having to stick close to tried-and-true aggressive combat strategies to keep up with decks in other colors. However, thanks to Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot, now’s the time for Boros Burn to make a surprise return in Thunder Junction, harkening back to the glory days of Lightning Helix.