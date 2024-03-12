MTG Ravnica Remastered booster box sinks to lowest price in weeks

Get these Draft Boosters and build out your MTG collection with cards from the most beloved plane in the game.

Ravnica Remastered is an extensive look back at the history of arguably Magic’s most beloved plane. Featuring powerful and valuable cards from multiple Ravnica releases, this remastered MTG set features plenty of value for collectors, longtime fans of the game, and those looking for a great new draft environment.

The Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster box is currently on sale at Amazon for 18% off the standard price. it’s great to find a significant discount like this so soon after the set’s release, and it is incredibly close to the lowest price Amazon has offered Ravnica Remastered for so far.

WOTC

This set contains cards from all throughout Ravnica’s history, ranging from 2005’s debut of the plane in Ravnica: City of Guilds, all the way through to 2020 Jumpstart products. Some of the most defining moments of Modern Magic have taken place on this plane, including the climatic moments of the War of the Spark.

Best cards to look for in Ravnica Remastered

Some particular highlights to look out for in this set are:

Bruvac the Grandiloquent: is an absolute must for any mill deck. This potent blue Creature doubles up the power of any of your mill cards, making it significantly simpler to burn through your opponent’s whole library.

is an absolute must for any mill deck. This potent blue Creature doubles up the power of any of your mill cards, making it significantly simpler to burn through your opponent’s whole library. Cyclonic Rift : this is a one-sided removal spell that can be overloaded to leave other players’ boards bare and yours ready to go in for the win.

: this is a one-sided removal spell that can be overloaded to leave other players’ boards bare and yours ready to go in for the win. Dark Confidant : a black mana card that can double up on your card draw potential

: a black mana card that can double up on your card draw potential Chord of Calling : a green mana tutor that allows you to fetch your biggest powerhouse Creatures right out onto the battlefield.

: a green mana tutor that allows you to fetch your biggest powerhouse Creatures right out onto the battlefield. Divine Visitation: an angel-generating Enchantment that can soup up white token-based decks, giving them the evasion and power boost they need to wipe out all contenders.

