MTG Bloomburrow booster box hits all-time low price ahead of release

Lock in a low-price order for Bloomburrow ahead of this MTG forests-and-fantasy set’s hotly-anticipated launch.

MTG sets are launching at a rapid rate in 2024, and despite some inevitable fan burnout, players still have a lot to look forward to. Outlaws of Thunder Junction is coming up next, but many Magic players are looking ahead to Bloomburrow instead.

The Bloomburrow Play Booster box is currently on sale at Amazon for 14% off the standard price. This is a pretty sizable drop to find just after the first major reveal of Bloomburrow, and it’s unsurprisingly the lowest price Amazon has ever priced this set for.

wotc

Even this early, and with Modern Horizons 3 set up for success, Bloomburrow is looking to be the sleeper hit of the year. Few can resist the simple, straightforward allure of cute animals. With Bloomburrow’s fantasy theme thrown into the mix, this could be just what fans are looking for following excursions into murder mystery and westerns with Murders at Karlov Manor and Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

New cards like Mabel, Heir to Cragflame, and Lumra, Bellow of the Woods have already captured players’ imaginations, and there will be plenty more fan favorites to find as the set moves closer to release.

Bloomburrow isn’t just bringing along a new set of fantasy critters to join Magic’s menagerie, however. Visiting travelers to the plane will find themselves transformed into animal versions of themselves. Ral Zarek in otter form must be seen to be believed, and there will be plenty more characters getting the furry treatment when Bloomburrow launches later in 2024.

Get your Bloomburrow orders locked in today and you’ll save a good chunk on what is shaping up to be an MTG release to remember.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.