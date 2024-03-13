MTG Midnight Hunt set booster box gets price slashed at Amazon

Return to a classic MTG plane and get your hands on hundreds of spooky, spectacular cards with this Innistrad box deal.

Innistrad is a contender for MTG’s fan-favorite plane, running up against the likes of Dominaria and Ravnica. This horror-themed setting is one of Magic’s few worlds that is guaranteed to reappear time and time again.

Right now, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is on sale at Amazon for 17% off. This is a sizeable saving that can make it much easier to revisit this incredible MTG setting.

Magic’s werewolf themed Midnight Hunt gets 17% cut from price

WOTC

The high-profile vampire wedding of Crimson Vow may have drawn most of the attention when this two-part Innistrad set launched, but Midnight Hunt is more than deserving of a revisit. The Innistrad Midnight Hunt Set Booster box will give you a wide variety of the set’s best cards.

Innistrad had been consumed by the eldritch horror of the Eldrazi on its prior visit, and Midnight Hunt returns the plane closer to its origins with folk horror.

Still, Midnight Hunt builds on Innistrad’s history in intriguing ways. The specter and shadow of the titan Emrakul, sealed in Innistrad’s moon, can still be felt, disrupting the plane’s day/night cycle and allowing rampaging werewolves to make a real power grab.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt contains hugely powerful and valuable cards, perfect for any MTG fan focused on adding to their active decks or collection.

Midnight Hunt’s best cards to look out for:

Some of Midnight Hunt’s best finds are listed below:

Katilda, Dawnheart Prime, a phenomenal Selesnya (green and white mana) Commander for Human Creatures that can boost your mana production to absurd levels

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned, a must-have card for spellslingers that prevents your best plays from being countered and doubles up on value through graveyard recursion.

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset, a powerful Teferi Planeswalker that slows down opponents and speeds up your game plan.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.