MTG’s Clue crossover gets 31% slashed off in historic low price deal

Get MTG’s Ravnica: Clue edition for the cheapest price yet and see for yourself what this murder mystery game brings to the table.

Ravnica: Clue Edition is a bold new way to play Magic: The Gathering. As the recent Murders at Karlov Manor set plunged Magic’s beloved plane of Ravnica into the middle of a murder mystery, a crossover with the world-famous deductive board game was almost inevitable.

Ravnica: Clue Edition has been severely marked down in price, just in time for Amazon’s Big Spring Deals. Right now, you can pick up this unique MTG product for 31% off the standard price. This is the lowest price that Amazon has ever offered Ravnica: Clue Edition for, so if you’re at all curious about how it plays, now’s the chance to give it a shot.

WOTC

Playing Ravnica: Clue edition allows you to engage in both a thrilling MTG experience and the classic deductive gameplay of Clue. A player may win a game as normal by eliminating their opponents, but whenever creatures deal combat damage, their player may also gather evidence. Doing so will allow you to guess at the cards contained in the Case File Envelope. If you correctly guess the suspect, location, and murder weapon, you’ll have won right then and there!

Ravnica: Clue Edition comes with 10 individual booster packs. Combining two of any of these packs will create a fully functioning deck, similar to Magic’s Jumpstart boosters. There are 20 possible booster variations for this set, with each product containing a random selection of 8 packs.

Alongside the booster packs, Ravnica: Clue Edition comes with suspects, locations, and murder weapons, all the classic hallmarks of Clue.

Board game aficionados and players looking for new styles of Magic gameplay ought to have a great time with Ravnica: Clue Edition, but there’s some value here for MTG collectors too. As well as the new Clue-style characters debuting in this product like the powerful Mastermind Plum, there are highly valuable ‘shock lands’ to be found within the set.

These shock lands are multicolored land cards that can enter the battlefield untapped so long as their controller pays 2 life. Given the abundance of multicolored decks in every MTG format, shock lands can fetch an exorbitant price, making them well worth looking out for. One is guaranteed in every Ravnica: Clue Edition product.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.