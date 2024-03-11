MTG Brother’s War Set Bundle gets price slashed in killer Amazon deal

Pick up an overlooked Magic: The Gathering set and kit out your next deck with powerful artifacts and mighty mechas.

Magic: The Gathering releases come at a fast pace these days, with a steady stream of new sets dropping all the time. It’s all too easy for a single release to get swept under without seeing the attention it may deserve, and The Brother’s War absolutely deserves a look from any MTG fan.

Amazon is currently running a deal on The Brother’s War set bundles, containing 8 packs of MTG cards, an oversized spindown die, and more.

This bundle is currently 19% off at Amazon, bringing the price down considerably. For anyone looking to pick up a great recent Magic set that might have flown under the radar at release, this deal is well worth checking out.

WOTC

This bundle is perfect for those who want to invest in a high-quality MTG set but don’t feel up to going all out on a costly booster box. There are easily enough packs here to see a good chunk of what the Brother’s War set has to offer.

The Brother’s War is one of the most impactful events in MTG’s lore, and this set allows players to time-travel back and see the war in all its horror, glory, and sheer spectacle.

Artifacts are the name of the game here, as The Brother’s War sees increasingly elaborate and inventive mechanical titans facing off, with most of Dominaria caught in the crossfire.

Crucial figures from Magic’s history like Urza and Mishra are rendered here as playable Creatures for the first time, their conflict reaching its apotheosis as the two become uber-powerful Meld cards.

MTG players interested in the game’s rich story and history, as well as fans of mech warfare will get a real kick out of this set. Whether you’re more of a player or a collector, there are plenty of great cards to be found here. Check out this bundle today and grab a handful for yourself.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.