D&D and MTG Ravnica crossover is 45% off in time for Amazon Spring Sales

Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica brings an incredible MTG world to life for D&D players, including dozens of new races, items, backgrounds, and more.

With Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons both coming from Wizards of the Coast, some official crossovers were inevitable. Alongside the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate MTG set, arguably the greatest success of these crossovers has been the campaign settings. The various planes of MTG are so well fleshed out that converting them into playable D&D worlds is really a no-brainer.

Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica brings the beloved plane-wide city of Ravnica to life, enabling D&D players to immerse themselves in this fascinating setting. Right now, Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is a stunning 45% off at Amazon. This is a huge discount that makes this book easy to recommend to any MTG, D&D, or fantasy fiction fan right now.

Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is stuffed full of all the info you need to start running games on Ravnica right away. While many D&D sourcebooks will give you setting information and then let you run wild, Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica has some handy guidelines to allow move you in the right direction when DMing for this world.

After getting you to grips with the Plane’s Guilds and their territory, this guide walks you through what you need to start building up Ravnica-set sessions, then fills you in on all the NPC and creature info you need to populate this densely-packed world.

This sourcebook is incredibly easy to recommend to MTG fans who have never played D&D before. Familiarity with Ravnica and its inhabitants will be an excellent on-ramp to stepping into the role of a D&D adventurer on the plane. Even without its usefulness as a gateway to D&D this book is an excellent and informative read, fleshing out the culture and history of arguably MTG’s most beloved plane.

