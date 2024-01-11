MTG Ravnica Remastered: Best singles to buy

MTG’s Ravnica Remastered set has a huge number of reprints from all over Ravnica’s history, and we’ll help you pick out the best ones.

In celebrating the history of Magic: The Gathering’s best plane, Ravnica Remastered has amassed a huge number of powerful and sought-after reprints. With far more cards than in a regular premier set, it can be daunting trying to figure out Ravnica Remastered’s best pulls.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. We’ll give you our choices for the best single cards in Ravnica Remastered, so you can keep an eye out for these powerful picks.

Ravnica Remastered best singles

5. Teferi, Time Raveler

Teferi is a one-sided control option that can lock your opponents down while freeing you up to act on their turns. By preventing opponents’ interactions and granting your spells flash, Teferi allows you incredible control over the direction of any game.

For added flexibility, this card’s final ability is graveyard recursion, potential removal and draw power all in one, adding to Teferi’s incredible bag of tricks.

4. Bruvac the Grandiloquent

Mill decks sometimes get the short end of the stick in MTG, thanks to the popularity of the Commander format. Milling 100 cards per opponent is a much taller order than when playing in formats with smaller libraries.

Thankfully, Bruvac the Grandiloquent is here to supercharge Mill strategies. For a relatively low cost, Bruvac doubles up on all your mill effects, allowing you to whittle away your opponents’ decks in a heartbeat.

3. Guardian Project

While green players will rarely ever have trouble finding the mana to cast their largest creatures, they may find card draw to be in shorter supply than for opponents fielding blue. Guardian Project is here to fix that disparity.

Guardian Project is a great draw option at the best of times but absolutely shines when slotted into a Commander deck. Thanks to its lack of once-per-turn restriction, you’ll be restocking your hand whenever one of your creatures hits the field, building up an impressive, swarming array of beasts at a lightning-fast pace.

2. Shockland cycle

The shock lands are multicolored land cards that allow you to pay 2 life to prevent them from coming in tapped. Multicolored land that enters untapped is a rarity in MTG, and the shocklands are among the best of their kind. The cost being optional adds a level of flexibility to your plays, and the extra value these cards can add to your mana base cannot be underestimated.

There are shocklands for each two-color pairing in MTG, befitting Ravnica’s guilds, and any serious multicolor deck would be foolish not to include them.

1. Cyclonic Rift

Cyclonic Rift is not only the current most expensive reprint in Ravnica Remastered, but it’s also our pick for the best card in the set overall. While this card’s price is excessive, it’s matched by the sheer one-sided power that an overloaded cast can display.

As one of the best MTG cards of all time, Cyclonic Rift can set your opponents back significantly at worst and often leave them wide-open for a game-winning sweep. There’s rarely a board that can beat this incredible option, and you’ll want to snap it up the second you see it in Ravnica Remastered.

