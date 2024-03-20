MTG Ixalan booster box hits all-time low price in Amazon Spring Sale

With over 30 draft boosters, you can stock up on the fan-favorite MTG plane featuring colossal dinosaurs, bloodthirsty vampire warriors, and more.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan wowed MTG fans on release, bringing new depth and mechanical power to an old favorite plane. While many fans are fond of the original Ixalan block, Lost Caverns made a convincing argument for itself as the superior Ixalan set.

The Gathering The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft Booster Box is currently 20% off at Amazon, just in time for the Big Spring Sales. You can add a huge amount of cards to your MTG collection with this deal – 541 in total! Bear in mind, this is a limited-time deal, so check it out if you want to get your hands on some of Magic’s best new cards.

This Booster Box deal contains 36 Magic: The Gathering packs and one box topper card. Each pack contains at least one card that is of Rare rarity or higher, making it perfect for collecting some of the set’s best and most valuable cards.

All the highlights of the original Ixalan sets are back in force here, with mighty merfolk, pirate coalitions, vampires, dinosaurs, and the prosperous Sun Empire. Additionally, there are many new reasons to dive into the core of this set, including six unique and powerful god cards – the Ojer, Aclazotz, and The Ancient One.

Among The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s other highlights is the incredible new Descend mechanic, fetching cards out of the deck for free and proving that Cascade is always going to be powerful no matter what form it appears in. Descend will really make an impact if you bring it along to your next MTG night, showing off the best of what this set can do.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.