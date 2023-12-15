Ravnica Remastered reprints MTG’s most sought-after mill card

Powerful Jumpstart card Bruvac the Grandiloquent is seeing a return in MTG Ravnica Remastered, bringing mill decks back to the forefront.

While many MTG decks across all formats rely on tried-and-true, aggressive win-cons, MTG’s myriad mechanics allow for dozens of alternative paths to victory.

Milling is one such alternative win-con. Why bother aiming for your opponents’ life totals when you can deplete a different precious resource instead: namely, their library?

Bruvac the Grandiloquent is one of the best mill-related cards in all of Magic: The Gathering, and he’s finally seeing a main set reprint in the upcoming Ravnica Remastered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MTG and milling

WOTC

Milling in an action in MTG named for the card Millstone. This mechanic can force opponents to send cards directly from their library to the grave. Once a player’s library has been completely exhausted and they are unable to draw from it, that player loses the game.

The inherent danger involved with milling is that using it against any graveyard-focused decks will allow your opponents to fetch back their best cards and soon claim victory. But in the majority of cases, depriving other players of the cards in their deck is a path to victory instead of defeat.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t Bruvac more popular in MTG?

With his inherent ability to double all of its caster’s mill effects, it seems as though Bruvac the Grandiloquent would be a shoo-in for any mill decks relying on blue mana.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bruvac’s comparative rarity among mill decks is not down to its power, but instead its lack of ability and resulting exorbitant cost.

Bruvac the Grandiloquent was previously only accessible as a Jumpstart card, making it difficult to get ahold of for the average MTG player.

Article continues after ad

The card’s lack of reprinting until now has led its price to soar as high as $38 for a single copy. Hopefully, Bruvac’s inclusion in MTG Ravnica Remastered will bring its cost back down somewhat, and potentially kick off a new wave of mill-focused strategies.

MTG Ravnica Remastered is set to launch on January 12, 2024.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.