MTG Murders at Karlov Manor explained: Mechanics, lore & more

We’ll walk you through all you need to know about the next big release for Magic: The Gathering.

Murders at Karlov Manor is set to be an MTG release like no other. MTG’s story has expanded into whole new realms and genres recently, revisiting the fairy tale plane of Eldraine, discovering the Art Deco world of New Capenna, and much more.

While these planes may have featured different genres for Magic to step into, Murders at Karlov Manor hints at a brand-new form of storytelling.

By taking on the trappings of a Murder Mystery, MTG is melding its story with gameplay once more and stepping into new TCG territory.

MTG Murders at Karlov Manor: Setting and set-up

WOTC

Murders at Karlov Manor takes place on the popular MTG plane of Ravnica, a plane-wide city maintained and managed by ten guilds.

The Karlovs, this set’s namesake, are prominent members of the Orzhov Syndicate, a white/black guild of deathly debts. As Murders at Karlov Manor begins, Ravnica has been rocked by an ongoing series of murders and attempted murders, with the Karlov’s manor their most recent staging ground.

With so many competing factions and interests on Ravnica – many of whom with shared sordid history and long grudges – finding murder culprits is easier said than done. It’ll be up to the newly introduced Alquist Proft and his Ravnican Agency of Magicological Investigations – along with returning characters Kaya and Kellen, to crack this particular case.

Murders at Karlov Manor mechanics

WOTC

With its focus on sleuthing and deduction, it’s only right that Murders at Karlov Manor sees the return of MTG’s Clue and Investigate mechanics. Drawing additional cards will no doubt help players win an information advantage as they race to solve the crimes taking place.

Disguise is a brand-new mechanic being introduced in the set, which has not been fully revealed, but has been confirmed to interact with face-down cards, much like those placed via Manifest.

Additional new mechanics for the set have yet to be announced, but we’re sure they’ll further feed into themes of disguise and deduction.

Murders at Karlov Manor story

WOTC

As opposed to the all-at-once story drop of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor’s official story is being slowly revealed piece-by-piece in the leadup to the set’s release.

The first three parts of the set’s story have been released already, with more to come as the mystery and murders escalate. To read the story from the beginning, check it out here.

Additionally, Murders at Karlov Manor has been confirmed to include more story spotlight cards than a regular MTG set, allowing for the story to take many twists and turns as players crack packs and piece the plot together.

