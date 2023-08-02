Madden 24 fans excited as meta and gameplay changes confirmed

Several Madden players expressed excitement for Madden 24, after developer EA Sports showcased a full game to highlight tweaks made to the gameplay engine.

Last week, the Madden development team indicated a number of changes to the gameplay engine after a closed beta held in June and July.

Those changes included increased odds to win man press chances and fixes to Deep Zone coverage. And just a few days after EA announced those changes, the developer gave fans a chance to see the tweaks for themselves.

Article continues after ad

The EA Sports Madden YouTube channel released an extended, 26-minute gameplay video for Madden 24. And quite a few Madden players expressed excitement over some of the changes made to this year’s game.

EA

Madden 24 gameplay changes detailed

On August 2, EA Sports released an extended gameplay video on its official Madden YouTube channel and showcased some of the new tweaks to the engine for Madden 24.

Among some of the notable changes include modifications to man press that lessened its power and will make it more likely for elite receivers to blow past defenders, to allow receivers to maintain momentum after the catch, and tweaks that are set to make certain defenders play the ball more often — which, per the Madden development team, should lead to more interceptions and knock-outs.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the high pass meta from 23 was also addressed. Now, receivers can lose balls thrown on high passes if the player needs to contort in a “weird” way, and defenders now have hit animations that can throw off high pass attempts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The look at the gameplay and explanations to some of the new features have some Madden players excited.

Several players expressed excitement over the fact that high balls and reactions have been addressed for Madden 24.

Article continues after ad

Others are also hopeful that Zone coverage will be improved for this year’s title.

Football fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see how the meta will look in Madden 24, as early access is set to open up on August 15. Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 coverage.