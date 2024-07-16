EA SPORTS College Football 25 has given fans almost everything they want in a College Football title, but there is one big problem that they’re all encountering.

After more than 4000 days, College Football fans have been able to put NCAA 14 to rest as EA SPORTS College Football 25 has finally launched. The new title has gotten rave reviews already, especially when it comes to the Dynasty and Road to Glory modes.

Of course, after an 11-year hiatus, the new release has come with some pretty big upgrades for those popular modes, including changes to recruiting and storylines for your created players.

Article continues after ad

However, there are also some flaws, with the biggest – according to players – being the simulation engine for when you need to save some time or just don’t feel like playing a game.

According to some players, the new sim engine needs fixing right away. “Not really a bug but the sim logic is awful. Worst than the old games, that needs to be fixed ASAP,” commented one annoyed fan. “Worse than 14, hopefully if we bitch about it enough EA will fix it,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Sim logic in Dynasty is really bad. Way too many FCS upsets and bad teams beating elite programs. A one-off scenario is cool and feels real, but consistently seeing Bama lose to WKU is obnoxious,” another player complained.

“This is really my only huge complaint so far. The sim engine is one of the worst I have seen in any sports game. It’s completely random and nonsensical most of the time and it really fucking kills the immersion into dynasty,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Some players noted that there are similar patterns when simulating too, with the AI regularly scoring with a minute to go in the fourth quarter.

“The problem is that the best and worst teams are only 20 overall apart lol,” another added, with one player suggesting that there needs to be weights for more prestigious programs.

EA CFB 25 is currently in early access and doesn’t release for everyone until July 19, so we’ll likely see a day one patch anyway. Hopefully, the sim fixes aren’t too far behind.

Article continues after ad