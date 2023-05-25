Madden 24 will reportedly introduce cross-play

Multiple sources report that Madden 24 will be the first series entry to include cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players.

Madden 23 marked a historic low for the iconic football franchise. Our review labeled the title as a “bland entry in a franchise that sorely needs a rebuild.” New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman even slammed the latest series entry as the “worst Madden ever.”

Despite a disappointing year, excitement is beginning to build for Madden 24 as players have reported to their NFL teams for offseason training. EA Sports may capitalize on that anticipation by including a highly requested feature for the upcoming game.

Madden 24 may finally include cross-play capability

On May 25, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported (via Sports Gamers Online): “Madden 24 will allow cross-play, so PS5, Xbox, and PC users can play each other online.”

EA Sports already introduced cross-play to FIFA 23, allowing players to compete with and against each other in several 1v1 modes and Ultimate Team. Unfortunately, that same luxury didn’t apply to Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team co-op.

The developers also added cross-console play to NHL 23, but only for Ultimate Team private matches.

It remains to be seen which modes will receive the supposed feature in Madden 24. Kleiman added: “With the addition of cross-play and the promised improvements to the franchise mode, Madden 24 is shaping up to be a transformative entry in the long-running football video game series.”

Reporting from MUTLeaks also claimed the game’s patches will be separate between current and next-gen consoles. This means that both generations will now receive different updates, which is similar to how FIFA handles its patch notes.

Madden titles typically release in the middle of August, but we will provide an update when we learn more about the next series entry.