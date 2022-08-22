Mecole Hardman called 23 the “worst Madden ever”

Madden 23 reviewed mixed reviews, and NFL wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. labeled it the “worst Madden ever.”

Madden 23‘s biggest gameplay change, FIELDSENSE, redefines player animations and skill-based passing overhauls quarterback play.

Inspired by skill-based shooting in FIFA, EA added skill-based passing into its football franchise. Players use power and accuracy placement to have complete control over passing.

Skill-based passing increases Madden’s skill gap and forces players to do more than simply press a button.

However, Madden players such as NFL wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. believe it’s a step back for the franchise.

NFL player criticizes Madden 23

EA SPORTS Madden 23 overhauls the passing system.

A semi-circular meter above the receivers’ heads indicates accuracy and power. Players must gauge timing and power based on the meter.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. Tweeted, “this may be the worst Madden ever.”

The NFL player’s Tweet received over 15,000 likes and 800 comments with similar opinions.

Hardman Jr. is not the first NFL player to speak out against EA’s game. NFL star Matthew Judon called out Madden for a botched in-game player face.

The wide receivers’ complaint stems from the new skill-based passing system. Hardman Jr. argued, “I’ll rather do classic passing fr lol,” and “who puts a meter on Madden?”

Originally, players only controlled the power of their passes. Passes were affected by how long you held a receivers’ button.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson joked, “check your new rating after practice after this comment.”

The NFL player is not worried about his player rating but is less than pleased with the current state of Madden 23.