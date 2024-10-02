College Football 25 rating update crowns a new highest-overall player

EA released a new player ratings update, upgrading Travis Hunter to a 97 overall, the best in College Football 25.

Five weeks into the 2024 College Football season, several teams put themselves in a great position to clinch a spot in the first-ever 12-team playoffs, and a few Heisman Trophy finalists emerged.

Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Nico lamaleava, and Jihaad Campbell all earned rating upgrades after impressive starts to the season. Hunter jumped to a 97 overall, surpassing Will Johnson’s 96 overall.

Article continues after ad

EA did not reveal the extent to which players were upgraded or downgraded. Once the rating database goes live again, players can check the complete list. Once it does, we expect College Football 25 players to use new teams against their friends in games and choose new schools to rebuild in Dynasty mode.

Travis Hunter remarkably plays offense and defense at a high level. Hunter almost plays every snap in each game at both wide receiver and cornerback, defying what was previously thought imaginable. The two-way athlete may have already had his Hesiman moment when he forced a fumble at the goal line to secure Colorado’s improbable win over Baylor in overtime.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the next game, Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards with one touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense. Colorado’s star knows how special his season has been so far, as Hunter threw up the Heisman pose during the game.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty has also made a compelling case, rushing for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns on 82 carries. Jeanty adds a new miraculous run to a growing highlight tape every week, averaging 10.3 yards per carry.

Article continues after ad

Miami avoided a disastrous last-second loss to Virginia Tech on a controversial Hail Mary pass and remained unbeaten. Much of that success can be attributed to senior quarterback Cam Ward, who has thrown at least three or more touchdowns in all five games and over 300 yards.

Nico Iamaleava is also considered a Heisman front-runner after an electrifying start to the year. The freshman phenom hasn’t quite had a signature performance just yet, but Tennesee’s quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance with his shifty mobility and capability to launch deep balls downfield with ease.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the defensive side of the ball, Jihaad Campbell is one of the best linebackers in College Football, with 19 solo tackles already and one interception.

For players booting up CFB 25 for the first time in a while, check out what changed in the most recent update.