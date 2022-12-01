Lost Ark’s The Witcher event: Everything we know so far

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Geralt and other characters from CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher series will soon be making their way to the world of Lost Ark.

After rumors have been swirling for a number of weeks, both Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG has now announced a collaboration with CD Projekt Red to bring Geralt of Rivia and other characters from The Witcher universe to Lost Ark for a limited-time special crossover event.

As well as Geralt, the titular Witcher, characters like Yennefer, Triss, Dandelion, and Ciri will all be making their way to Arkesia in January for the event. Even the original voice actors will be reprising their roles for the collaboration.

CD Projekt Red Geralt of Rivia is the beloved protagonist of The Witcher.

When is the Lost Ark Witcher crossover event?

The free event is coming to Lost Ark players in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia in January 2023. However, players in Korea can take enjoy the crossover right now.

The crossover event will give players the chance to acquire special Witcher-themed items such as new Witcher-themed cosmetics, new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis, and more.

Why is Geralt in Lost Ark?

The story will introduce a new island to the world of Lost Ark called White Wolf’s Haven. During a festival, a mysterious vortex will appear causing Geralt and his allies to end up in Arkesia. Lost Ark players will then need to team up with the famed Witcher to solve a mystery that spans time and space.

Fans of The Witcher will know that the series is no stranger to multiversal shenanigans and that different universes are connected by something called the Spiral. Geralt has visited various universes before and this plot device is likely behind why Geralt and his crew are able to arrive in Arkesia.

Geralt is getting quite a dab hand at these crossovers, too. The Witcher has appeared in Soul Calibur VI, and even Monster Hunter World.

We’ll update this page as we hear more about the event.

