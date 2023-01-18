Lost Ark x The Witcher patch notes: Store updates, Witcher skins, Island Siege locations

Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover event has begun, bringing with it new content, new designs, and a plethora of Guild, Store, and way of life updates, along with some handy bug fixes. Here’s everything added in the Lost Ark x The Witcher release patch.

Running from January 18, 2023, to February 22, 2023, the Lost Ark Witcher Crossover will introduce the legendary Geralt, among other characters, to the ever-popular MMO. With it, the game has released a large patch detailing everything being added to the store, the Guild changes, and some vital bug fixes.

We’ve compiled everything added in this patch as well as the major updates so you know exactly what’s changed in the January 18 The Witcher release patch.

Contents

Smilegate

Due to the collaboration with The Witcher, Lost Ark will be introducing a new Kaer Morhen Wallpaper in the store, among multiple cosmetics, hairstyles, and skins to help embody the likes of Ciri and Geralt.

Along with the new additions to the store, Lost Ark is introducing two new PvP island siege locations, namely Lush Reed Island and Golden Wave Island. The two are Rank A and Rank B islands respectively and will grant players new loot and gameplay.

On the topic of new loot, the event will be introducing new rewards through potions, card sets, structures and so much more. The rest of the update’s patch notes can be found below.

Added a Kaer Morhen wallpaper

Added New Year’s Wish Skins

Added five new Baby Calf Pets

Added Tiger Mounts

Smilegate / Cd Projekt Red

Guild system improvements

Added a gold deposit system for guild members to deposit gold to their guild. Deposits (the amount of gold minus fees) will be deposited to the guild, and will be recorded in guild history. Players receive weekly contributions based on the amount deposited. There is a maximum weekly contribution that resets after weekly distribution, and the 3-day hold/trade restriction system for gold is applied.

Added 3 new guild research options. Research effects are only applied to players in the guild. They will not be applied if a player leaves the guild. Guild Repair Cost Discount Ability Stone Faceting Cost Discount Additional Trade Skill XP Gain

Added 3 new guild skills: Battlefield Recon – All allies on the battlefield gain the ability to detect stealthy foes within 24m. Battlefield Flare – Mark all foes on the battlefield. Battlefield Debilitation – All foes within 24m of the caster take more damage.



Raid match, island siege & mercenary system improvements

Added 3 Rank A Guild Raid Match enemies: Proxima, Magmadon, and Kohinorr.

Added 7 new Siege achievements with earnable toys as rewards: Medeia: Arcturus’s Mirror Slime Island: Slime Queen Death’s Hold Island: Malicious Cursed Spirit Lush Reed Island: Treasure Chest Naruni Island: Naruni Snowpand Island: Snowball Golden Wave Island: Loot Hunter

The following monsters in the Slime Island siege have been changed to ‘Lucky’: A – C Slime Captains, Slime Gatekeeper, Slime Queen, Split Slime Queen. Adjusted monster combat balance to fit the monster type.

PvP rank points can be earned by completing the competitive quest at Slime Island. Winning grants 800 points, and losing grants 350 points.

Once the finish line at the Naruni Island Siege has been crossed, players can no longer get into the lane during the race.

Update challenge requirements for PvP Island Siege: A guild can no longer issue a challenge to a PvP Siege base if a guild member is working as a mercenary. If a guild member is working as a mercenary, it will show up on the list when a challenge is issued. Mercenary restriction message added to the PvP Siege base challenge requirement. Working as a mercenary does not restrict issuing challenges to PvE Siege bases.

Mercenary system UI/UX improved If a guild did not issue a challenge to the PvP base, an individual mercenary UI will be displayed. The UI for hiring mercenaries will only be displayed after a guild has issued a challenge to the PvP base.

The Mercenary hire/request period will take place 10 minutes before the start.

Mercenary Rating is now automatically set to the average of characters in a Roster. If a player does not have any mercenary ratings, they will be set as a novice.

Item Level Limit Function added for hiring mercenaries. Only mercenaries who meet the level requirement can apply.

PvP island siege ranking rewards minimum requirement change

The minimum requirement for PvP Island Siege ranking rewards has been changed to 1000 points (was 1400 points)

You can now obtain rewards with 1000 ranking points from the following islands Medeia Slime Island Death’s Hold Island



Added two PvP island sieges

Lush Reed Island (Rank A / PvP base) Take the other team’s treasure chest to transform into a Tooki. Bring the treasure to your main base while transformed to earn a point, and 3 times will earn a win. Your character’s combat stats, cards, and engraving effects will be applied during transformation. Move speed is fixed.

Golden Wave Island (Rank B / PvP base) Transform into a loot hunter and earn points by killing monsters or opponents. Use the loot hunter’s basic attack to kill monsters and opponents. Only opponents will take damage from mines and detection grenades. Combat in Golden Wave Island Siege will be adjusted accordingly.



Quest system improvements

Smilegate / Cd Projekt Red

If the player has a main/world quest directing them to a specific layer in a multi-layered map, the quest symbol is displayed on World Map, Minimap, and Overlay Minimap.

It’s now easier to check quests that other Roster characters have active in the Quest Journal.

Improved the clarity of messaging when abandoning quests in the confirmation pop-up.

Viewing Daily/Weekly quests in Una’s Tasks UI will now apply the last filter used.

Added a new achievement to Una’s Tasks reputation in Punika. Earn maximum ‘White Sunlight, Blue Waves, Pink Breeze’ reputation to earn the ‘Take Me Anywhere, Wind And White Sail’ achievement.Players who have already finished this reputation will immediately get this achievement when you log into the game.

When doing the Daily Una’s Task ‘The Story Flowing in the Luganic River’ in Candaria Territory in South Vern, the merchant NPC will now appear in a different location every 24 hours instead of every 6 hours.

Co-op quest requirements to earn rewards for the following islands have been changed: Freedom Isle Atlas Peyto Aiwana Island Azure Wind Island Shadowmoon Market

Co-op quest guide alarm time has been changed for the following islands: Atropos Fermata, Cradle of the Sea



Reward Updates Thronespire – the Legendary Engraving Recipe Selection Pouch is now untradeable. Anguished Isle – Legendary Engraving Recipes are now untradeable. Honor Leapstones are now untradeable, and the quantity has increased from 50 to 80 per Roster.

Updated Pheon Requirements Tier 1 & 2 Equipment and Amulets and Tier 2 Ability Stones no longer require Pheons. Tier 3 Accessories have reduced Pheon requirements: Rare Accessories have been reduced from 5 to 1. Epic Accessories have been reduced from 9 to 5. Legendary Accessories have been reduced from 15 to 9. Relic Accessories have been reduced from 25 to 15.

Expanded Masterpiece Collection Rewards up to 60. 54 – Menelik’s Tomes 56 – Greater Stat Increase Potion 58 – Legendary Iron Wall Rune 60 – Vediche’s Invitation

Added a new track of daily log-in rewards.

The Event Powerpass and Express Event will end when maintenance begins.

Updated the CAPTCHA system to provide better bot prevention measures.

Added a “Change Group Order” option in the ‘Friends’ menu that allows additional customization with friend groups.

Updated the icons for the Umarka, Lailai, Wave Dance, Star Dance, Sway, and Wave Dance emotes to better match their animations.

[K] can now be used to open/close the ‘Character Settings’ menu in the Trixion Training Grounds.

Added text to the tooltips of all Structures obtainable via Adventurer’s Tome rewards which explain how they can be obtained.

When previewing a chest in the Marketplace containing multiple instruments, pressing the left and right arrows shown will now immediately cycle the displayed instrument. Previously, the new selection would not be shown until a new song was being played in the preview window.

Wallpaper songs have been added to the Stronghold Jukebox.

Added the Euro & Dollar Selfie Stickers.

Added a skill instant cast function. When active, skill shortcuts can be used without setting a target area. The skill will be cast to where the mouse cursor’s location. You can set this function in Settings > Gameplay > Combat Related Settings > Combat Settings, and it can also be used for Awakening skills and battle items.

You can now use chat macro to instantly activate Sight Focus for Awakening skills.

Material Exchange Improvements: The number of items displayed on a single screen has increased from 5 to 12. Material Exchange UI will now display items in one row. You can now scroll your mouse to navigate the list of items. Item icon and cost icon are different sizes, making it easier to see what item you’re purchasing You can now display all items, items at your tier, or items at your item level. ‘View Items at My Item Lv.’ option added. ‘View Only Remaining Items’ option added. ‘Buy Using Only Bound Items’ option added. ‘Exclude Items that Do Not Meet the Conditions’ option added. Combat XP potion will be automatically hidden for Combat Lv. 60 characters.

Added 4 Stronghold Mount Structures.

Added new favorite Engraving functionality: Engravings favorites is now ‘Engraving Notification Option’ You can click on the Engravings Notification icon in the Engravings Effect UI (ALT+I) to set notifications. Equipment that contains an Engraving with a set notification will display an icon. Up to 40 notifications can be set. Favorited Engravings will automatically have notifications set for them. Engravings with Engraving Notification will have a marker in the Auction House, including Advanced Search options.



Bug fixes

Smilegate RPG

Fixed an issue causing various sound effects to be missing while using the Korean VO DLC.

Fixed an issue causing sound effects to play twice when opening the Integrated Dungeon menu.

Fixed an issue causing the chat speech bubble to not be shown when linking an item in the Material Storage section of the inventory.

Fixed an issue causing the Wild Blue Wolf to not be removed from the inventory when used while one is already owned.

Fixed an issue causing the Shadowhunter’s Piercing Thorn skill to not target the closest enemy when a controller is used while the Massive Thorn tripod was active.

Fixed a rare issue causing some NPC’s to freeze in place during the “The Festival Begins” quest.

Fixed an issue causing the Stronghold Quiz timer to momentarily freeze on screen if restarted immediately after a quiz finishes.

Fixed an issue causing the skill point number to not update as expected when resetting skill point allocations in the Book of Coordination.

Fixed an issue causing the “Enter” and “Matchmaking” buttons to not be greyed out in the Integrated Dungeon menu if opened while interacting with furniture in a Stronghold.

Fixed an issue causing the “Details” tab in the “Profile” menu to flicker if opened while being attacked.

Fixed an issue causing an “unknown error” to appear when interacting with a Mount while in a transformed state in a Stronghold.

Fixed an issue causing the search bar to not function as intended in the Titles menu while playing in French or Spanish.

Fixed an issue causing some friends to be shown as being offline for 57 years.

Fixed an issue preventing players from completing the “Tragon, the Predator of the Sea” quest if a character with the quest active is deleted.

Those are all the patch notes for the Lost Ark x The Witcher event. For more news about upcoming Witcher-related projects or Lost Ark news, check out some of these articles:

