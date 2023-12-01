Every LEGO Speed Champions set retiring in 2023

We’ve rounded up all the LEGO Speed Champions sets retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

Drivers, start your engines. It’s almost time to drive into a new year. However, if you were planning on doing so in one of these LEGO Speed Champions cars, you’ll have to put the pedal to the metal. You don’t want to be the person standing outside, waving goodbye as they drive away.

Each of these sets offers oodles of enjoyment for most ages. In addition, they make for great display pieces. You can also immersive yourself in the playing experience, of course. Who wouldn’t want to drive James Bond’s Aston Martin? What’s more, some of the sets here have been discounted.

In addition, if you don’t want to miss out on the retiring LEGO Star Wars and Harry Potter sets, we have you covered. We compiled a list of each: “Every Retiring LEGO Star Wars set” and “Every retiring LEGO Harry Potter set”.

LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T — 76912

A muscle car for the ages. The LEGO-reimagined Dodge Charger R/T is the perfect gift for fans of Fast & Furious. You’ll want to get this set soon, though. This model is going furiously fast into retirement.

There’s less than a month left. So, it’s best to get the keys to this set sooner rather than later. What’s more, at the moment, Walmart has dropped its price by $4 to $15.99.

This LEGO replica of Dominic Toretto’s beloved Dodge features several nods to the original movie car. No batteries are required. All you need is your imagination. Soon, you’ll be racing off the starting line like Dominic Toretto. Yes, a minifigure of Dom himself is included.

The Dodge Charger R/T-inspired brick model measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. It comprises of 345 pieces.

LEGO Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra — 76901

Not old enough to get your driver’s license? No worries. The LEGO Speed Champions GR Supra only requires you to be aged seven and up.

The GR Supra is an iconic vehicle. So what’s stopping you from getting into this brick-built version? It costs much less than the original.

Plus, you can display it with your Speed Champions collection on your shelf. Its yellow bodywork will undoubtedly add an eye-catching touch to your display. With the Supra nameplate carrying loads of history, this kit is perfect for fans of iconic sports cars.

The wide-body replica comprises 299 bricks. It measures one-and-half inches tall, two-and-half inches wide, and six inches long.

LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 — 76911

If you like classic cars and your Martini shaken and not stirred (if you’re old enough, that is), this is the LEGO Speed Champions set for you. It’s also a great gift for lovers of classic cars. As long as you’re aged eight and up.

The LEGO replica of the 1964 DB5 looks brilliant. In addition, a minifigure of 007 himself is included.

The set comprises 298 bricks. It measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

In addition, Walmart has discounted this classic LEGO Aston Martin by $4 to $15.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko — 76900

If you love speed, this LEGO Speed Champions set is for you (if you’re aged seven and up). However, you will have to act fast, as it will be retiring soon.

The LEGO-reimagined Jesko features authentic details, most notably the large rear spoiler. A minifigure of a Koenigsegg racing driver is included.

This LEGO model comprises 280 pieces. It measures one-and-a-half inches tall (for aerodynamics, of course), two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 — 76910

This set is the perfect gift for fans of hypercars and motor racing. This kit includes two LEGO-reimagined Aston Martins, a Valkyrie AMR Pro, and a Vantage GT3 race car.

In addition, with two models to build, this 592-piece set allows you to share in the building experience. You can also race each other. Just strap in your minifigure (two are included), and start racing.

