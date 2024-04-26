LEGO DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia looks a lot of fun & it’s 3-in-1 

LEGO is continuing to reveal brand-new sets for 2024, with the latest model coming from the DREAMZzz theme. Here’s what you can expect from the LEGO DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia.

Since the start of 2024, LEGO has released an array of box-fresh sets. However, they aren’t stopping releasing new sets in 2024. LEGO have recently announced the introduction of several more new kits, ranging from the upcoming Star Wars sets and the Milky Way Galaxy kit, to the set featured here, the DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia.

Here’s what you can expect from this newly-revealed set, when it will be released, and how much you can expect to pay for it once it becomes officially available.

When will LEGO release the DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia set?

This set will be released on August 1, 2024. Exclusive to the LEGO Store, the DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia will be priced at $199.99.

LEGO

Once released, the DREAMZzz Castle Nocturnia set will, hands down, be one of the best DREAMZzz kits ever created by LEGO, with its 1742 pieces making it the DREAMZzz set with the most bricks of any set you can buy in that theme.

As such, this LEGO DREAMZzz set is sure to provide builders from as young as 10 years old with an immersive and fun-filled building experience. However, what makes this set truly neat, is that it offers you the option of three builds, the first of which comes in the shape of a LEGO-reimagined castle.

When completed, the brick-built castle stands 16.5 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. As such (and considering this set’s exquisite detailing), this kit will make for a great display piece when you’re done immersing yourself into the enchanting playing experience provided by it.

LEGO

However, the remaining two builds you can choose from will look just as spectacular. The latter includes a LEGO-reimagined fortified tower and a forest nest.

The set ships with minifigures of six characters, which allow you to bring exciting adventures to life. There minifigures include Mateo, Izzie, MadTeo, Dizzy, Mrs. Castillo, and the Never Witch.

