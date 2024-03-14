Danny Devito would return as Penguin in a Batman film “in a second” on one condition

Danny Devito revealed he would return to the Batman franchise to play Penguin “in a second” so long as this one major condition is met.

While there were no major controversies during the recent Oscar 2024 ceremony, the show was filled with many viral moments.

From John Cena presenting an award naked on stage to Al Pacino forgetting to read out the nominations for the Best Director category, there were many viral moments from the show.

However, one moment that has garnered major attention online was the reunion of some iconic Batman actors. When presenting on stage together, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito both discussed their roles as Batman villains.

Schwarzenegger of course played Mr Freeze in the infamous Batman and Robin movie while Devito is still beloved for portraying The Penguin in the 1992 Batman Returns film.

While discussing their history with Batman, the two singled out actor classic Batman Michael Keaton, making jabs at the actor in a reunion that many online praised.

In light of this, fans have been wondering if either would return to reprise their villainous roles in a future Batman project.

During an interview with ScreenRant, Devito was asked if he would ever come back and play The Penguin again. The actor was quick to admit he’d be back “in a second” so long as his one condition is met.

“If Tim Burton was directing it, I’d be there in a second. Oswald Cobblepot is my favorite. I had a good time. It’s operatic. I like every once in a while going big and so I’d do that in a second. We had a ball doing that.”

The Tim Burton Batman films were best known for their gothic tones as well as the ensemble cast that featured throughout.

While there has been no discussion about the director ever returning to Batman, stranger things have happened when it comes to the world of Superhero movies.