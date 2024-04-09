Joker 2 reveals first teaser and fans are already confused

The first glimpse of Joker 2 has been revealed thanks to its teaser drop, leaving fans already confused about what’s to come.

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, fan hype has reached an all-new climax for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2. Ahead of its full trailer released on April 9, fans have been treated to their first teaser — leaving many already confused.

In the clip, Joker can be seen standing outside in a prison courtyard, which is presumably Arkham Asylum, both crying and laughing in the pouring rain. Though no details have been alluded to yet, fans are already likening its soundtrack to Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

“Anyone else hearing pure imagination??” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second confirming the actual Jackie DeShannon song “‘What the World Needs Now is Love’ key playing is nice.”

There’s still plenty of hesitancy surrounding whether Joker 2 is actually a musical or not, but the release of the teaser reveals that fans have a good feeling about the soundtracked sequel.

“I already predict another Oscar from Joaquin Phoenix based on this short clip,” a third fan weighed in, while a fourth agreed “Another Joaquin Phoenix masterclass.”

“Joaquin Phoenix is truly one of the best actors of our time… can’t wait to see Gaga act alongside him,” a fifth added.

However, there are some fans who are concerned about where Joker‘s story goes next, with Phoenix’s take on the character a far cry from the likes of Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

“Stop humanizing the Joker lol I need that burning money, unforgivable choices, ima fuck yah life up joker,” one fan disagreed.

The full trailer for Joker 2 is set to be released on April 9 at 6:30PM PT.

