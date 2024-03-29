Best LEGO Batman sets for kids: Batmobile, Batwing & more

We’ve rounded up the best Batman-inspired LEGO kits for kids and where you can buy each of them.

The LEGO Batman range comprises several exciting sets, with the most thrilling of these arguably being those designed for adults aged 18 and up. However, what about the kids? Fortunately, for young Batman fans, there are a few Batman-inspired LEGO sets, each of which will keep them preoccupied while you click together the bricks of one of the best LEGO Batman sets for adults.

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Batman sets for kids and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO Batman Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase — 76224

LEGO

Designed for kids aged eight and up, this LEGO Batman set comprises 438 pieces. Although not that many bricks, this set is sure to provide kids with a fun-filled building and, most notably, a playing experience as they recreate action-packed scenes featuring Batman and The Joker with this detailed model.

Article continues after ad

However, even if you’re an adult and want a brick-built replica of a 1989-style Batmobile, which, unlike the retired LEGO DC 1989 Batmobile that’s still in stock at Walmart, won’t break the bank, this is the model to get.

In addition, it will look great when displayed next to your LEGO Speed Champions models or other movie-inspired LEGO cars like the LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia. The completed build measures two inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long. Minifigures of Batman and The Joker are included, as are a range of accessories.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase

You can grab this LEGO Batman set from LEGO, Amazon, and Best Buy. The kit is originally priced at $47.99.

2. LEGO Batman Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker — 76265

LEGO

This is yet another set with which kids aged eight and up can recreate thrilling moments featuring Batman and The Joker. However, instead of the Batmobile, it contains a brick-built recreation of the Batwing.

Comprising 357 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Batwing is brimming with neat elements, which includes action-packed items such as two stud launchers. In addition, the indentation sited below the completed build allows you to display it on a wall. As such, this two-inch-tall, nine-inch-wide, and eight-inch-long model will look great on display.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This set ships with minifigures of Batman and The Joker. An array of accessories for each are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker

You can purchase this LEGO-reimagined Batwing from LEGO, Amazon, and Best Buy. The set’s original price is $37.99.

3. LEGO Batman Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker — 76264

LEGO

Kids as young as four years old can join in the fun provided by LEGO’s Batman collection with this set. Preschoolers will enjoy clicking together each of this kit’s 54 pieces.

A Starter Brick, used for this brick-built Batmobile’s chassis, is included to provide a user-friendly building experience. The completed model measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

Article continues after ad

However, more significantly, they will love the imaginative playing experience provided by this set when the build is complete. Minifigures of Batman and The Joker are included, as are a range of accessories to enhance the fun playing experience.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker

This Batman-inspired LEGO kit is available at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set’s original price is $26.99.

Article continues after ad

Each of these LEGO Batman sets will make for a great gift for the young Batman fan in your life, with each offering a fun-filled building and playing experience. In addition, they won’t break the bank, with the most expensive of these LEGO sets available for under $50.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.