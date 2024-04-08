We’ve rounded up every LEGO Architecture set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

The LEGO Architecture collection comprises myriad spectacular sets, each taking inspiration from city skylines and iconic and historic buildings and structures. However, now, along with several sets, such as those from the LEGO Ideas and LEGO Art ranges, a couple of LEGO Architecture, both among the best LEGO Architecture sets for adults, are scheduled to be retired.

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Architecture set penned in to be retired in 2024. Here’s what you can expect, including where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Article continues after ad

When will these LEGO Architecture sets be retired?

Come December 31, 2024, LEGO will discontinue the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal and LEGO Architecture Singapore sets.

1. LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal — 21056

LEGO

Recreating an iconic building such as the Taj Mahal in brick format is no easy feat. However, LEGO was up to the task and, in 2021, released the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO-reimagined Taj Mahal is a marvelous piece of kit, with each of its bricks clicking together to create an accurate replica of one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The completed build features a bulbous main dome and authentic interior detailing. The latter includes the tombs of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Article continues after ad

Designed for architecture aficionados aged 18 and up, the set comprises 2022 pieces. As such, it is sure to provide adults with a rewarding and immersive building experience as they recreate the ivory-white marble mausoleum.

However, not only will it provide the latter. The LEGO Taj Mahal will look great on display in your home or office. The completed model stands eight inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal

While it is still officially available, you can grab the brick-built Taj Mahal from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $119.99 for this set.

Article continues after ad

2. LEGO Architecture Singapore — 21057

LEGO

The largest skyline-inspired LEGO Architecture set to date comes in the shape of Singapore. The brick-built skyline of this vibrant city comprises 827 pieces, each assembled in a process that is sure to provide adult LEGO builders with an immersive building experience.

Article continues after ad

To recreate Singapore’s skyline, the model features an array of the city’s iconic buildings. The latter includes the OCBC Centre, One Raffles Place, Marina Bay Sands, Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and Supertree Grove. The Singapore River is also present.

The completed build measures six-and-a-half inches tall, 11 inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep. Considering its size and accurate design detailing, this set will look great on display.

Where to buy the LEGO Architecture Singapore

You can grab the LEGO-reimagined skyline of Singapore from LEGO or Amazon. The set is originally priced at $59.99.

Both of these retiring sets are must-haves for architecture aficionados. Not only will they provide adults with enjoyable building experiences, but, when completed, each kit will make for eye-catching display pieces. They are also great gifts, whether you want to treat yourself or a fellow architecture enthusiast in your life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.