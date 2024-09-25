LEGO Fortnite getting new split screen feature but not for everyone

LEGO Fortnite is set to receive a new split screen feature to enhance the multiplayer experience, but there’s a catch.

Fortnite’s cozy LEGO mode has been around since Chapter 5, Season 1, and while it lets you play co-op with friends, it’s been missing one major feature: split screen. Though as revealed during the PlayStation State of Play event, this will no longer be the case as the feature is finally set to arrive in the game.

Here’s the catch, though. According to a post on X from the official LEGO Fortnite account, the split screen mode will only be available for PlayStation and Xbox, leaving Nintendo Switch, mobile, and other platforms in the dark.

Epic has yet to specify the exact release date of this feature or which update it will be included in. However, so far, we know it’s coming in October 2024, around the time the Fortnitemares event usually starts.

While it’s not available on all platforms, it’s still a welcome addition to LEGO Fortnite. With this feature, it’ll be so much more convenient to keep track of things when playing with a friend. After all, the game is all about survival and crafting, and it’ll be a lot more convenient when you can see what each other is up to.

LEGO Fortnite has truly come a long way since it was first released. In Chapter 5, Season 4 alone, we finally saw the adorable dinosaur Klombo return, alongside additions of new weapons, vehicles, and more.

It’ll be interesting to see which other features will be introduced to the game mode in the future.

In addition to split-screen mode, the PlayStation State of Play event also unveiled an all-new limited-edition DualSense Controller featuring some of Fortnite’s popular original characters.

Peely and Fishticks, along with other details referenced from the game, can be seen decorating the blue controller. Those wanting to snatch this controller can start pre-ordering it from October 3, 2024.

